36- year-old Lebanon man was intoxicated when he shot at a fleeing vehicle, police say

A 36-year-old Lebanon man was arrested for allegedly firing a weapon at a fleeing vehicle Wednesday.

At 11:30 p.m., Lebanon City Police were dispatched to a fight in the 400 block of N. 9th St. When they arrived, police located Jean Aubert Lafleur, who was involved in that fight.

"The suspect was intoxicated, attempted to escape from police, and it was later determined gave a false name," officials said in a release Thursday. "Additionally, while reviewing the surveillance video police observed the suspect fire a gun at a vehicle fleeing the scene."

Police added that a witness also stated seeing the suspect with a gun during the incident. Officials have not released the identification of the vehicle Lafleur was shooting at or its occupants.

Lafleur was transported to Lebanon County Correctional Facility after being unable to post a $250,000 bail. His charges include recklessly endangering another person, escape, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Lafleur's preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial Judge Kim R. Wolf at 8 a.m. April 27.

Officials said while an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

