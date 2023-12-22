36-year-old man is dead after being found shot in his Kennewick driveway

A 36-year-old Kennewick man is dead after being shot in a South Vancouver Street driveway.

People reported hearing shots fired at the 200 block of South Vancouver Street about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a Kennewick police news release. When officers arrived, they discovered Juan Belloso in his drive-way with apparent gunshot wounds.

Belloso was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center were he died, police said.

Investigators believe Belloso knew the suspect, according to police.

Detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. People can submit a tip anonymously through kpdtips.com.

Public records show that he lived at 209 South Vancouver Street. Belloso did have a lengthy criminal history, mostly for driving without a license, but he did plead guilty to taking a correction’s officer’s car in 2009.