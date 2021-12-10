36-year-old man shot during fight with neighbor over trash can, Alabama police say

A 36-year-old man was accidentally shot during a fight over a trash can with a neighbor, a sheriff’s office in Alabama said.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 to a home in Red Bank after reports of a man shot in his right shoulder, according to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook news release.

Sheriff Max Sanders said deputies found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was flown to Huntsville Hospital, where his condition was unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told deputies that a 67-year-old man and the neighbor who was shot appeared to have gotten into an argument at the older man’s home over a trash can before a gun accidentally went off as they struggled to gain control of it.

Deputies found the neighbor and took him to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for questioning before he wasreleased, according to the sheriff’s office.

Findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, Sanders said.

Red Bank is about 106 miles northwest of Birmingham.

