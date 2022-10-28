36-year path to arrest in four rapes described

Oct. 28—In 1984, when four women were raped late at night by a stranger in their Hartford-area homes, the first forensic use of DNA was occurring in England, said Elaine Pagliaro, then a senior criminalist in Connecticut's Forensic Science Laboratory.

But Connecticut didn't begin doing forensic DNA testing until 1990, she testified.

Pagliaro recounted that history Thursday while sitting across a Hartford courtroom from Michael M. Sharpe, 71, who is being tried on kidnapping charges in the four 1984 rapes — based on DNA evidence.

1984 RAPES

DEFENDANT: Michael M. Sharpe, 71, of Marlborough

CHARGES: First-degree kidnapping in four incidents

STATUS: On trial in Hartford Superior Court; free on a promise to appear

He isn't charged with first-degree sexual assault because the statutory time limit that applied to such prosecutions in 1984 expired long ago.

The advent of DNA testing in Connecticut didn't lead immediately to its use in the string rapes that had occurred in June and July 1984 in Bloomfield, Middletown, Windsor, and Rocky Hill.

But after the state legislature extended the time limit for prosecuting sexual assault cases in 2000, the forensic lab looked into its archives and developed DNA profiles in old cases, said Michael Bourke, a DNA analyst at the lab.

The lab tested biological samples from the 1984 cases in 2003 and confirmed what investigators had suspected, that the same man committed all four.

Investigators had no indication who that man was, however.

Within the last two years, Supervisory Inspector Michael Sheldon of the state Cold Case Unit testified, investigators got leads from what prosecutor John Fahey described only as an "out-of-state, non-law-enforcement agency."

The agency supplied the names of two brothers who were Sharpe's half-brothers, Sheldon testified.

Thinking it was unlikely that a suspect would provide a DNA sample voluntarily, investigators devised a series of stratagems to trick them into providing samples, which Sheldon described as follows:

Investigators went to one half-brother's Manchester home, asked him to sign a petition, and handed him a sterilized pen to sign with. The investigators were wearing masks and rubber gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic and didn't contaminate the pen.

They got their sample, but DNA testing ruled the man out as the rapist.

They followed the other half-brother's car to the Deming Street entrance to Interstate 84 in Manchester, where they saw him throw a cigarette out the window. The investigators "grabbed" the cigarette, Sheldon said.

Later, they went to the man's door using the ruse that his car might have been involved in an accident. He told them that he had been the only one to drive it that day, effectively confirming that he was the man who had thrown the cigarette.

But the test results also ruled him out as the rapist.

The investigators then got two additional names, Michael Sharpe and his brother. They got the brother's DNA through another signing ruse, but he too was ruled out.

Finally, they had a trash company employee pick up the trash can outside Michael Sharpe's home at 117 Stage Harbor Road in Marlborough and bring it to state police Troop K in Colchester, where they went through it and took several items for testing.

Swabbings from two belts found in the trash produced DNA matching the suspected rapist. But Michael Sharpe lived with two family members, so the lab requested a confirmatory sample.

Sheldon obtained a search warrant for Sharpe's DNA, collected the sample from him at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, and had it taken to the lab. Cold-case unit investigators stayed in the area for about six hours until they got a verbal report from the lab that Sharpe's DNA matched the suspect's. They arrested him at that point.

