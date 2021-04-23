36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Apr. 23—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Matthew T. Kammeron, 307 Mill St., Seven Mile; indicted on two counts of endangering children (direct), and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Christopher Sherwood Grebe, Jr., 1718 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana.

Jalen Lee Walker, 2517 Delta Ave., Apt. 9, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Joshua Hobbs, 675 Clinton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Willie Charles Caldwell, 1114 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Smallwood, 606 Mary Etta St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jeffrey W. Martin, 1500 Sherwood Drive, Apt 1L, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jeremy A. Moneyham, 4616 Manchester Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons.

Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari, 3462 Cherryhill Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of murder (direct), felonious assault (direct), aggravated robbery (direct) and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Austin Petry, 3770 Southpoint Parkway, Apt 928C, Oxford; indicted on one count each of permitting drug abuse (direct), possession of marijuana (direct), and trafficking in marijuana (direct).

Randel W. Moore, 4938 Maud Hughes Road, Middletown; indicted on five counts of rape (direct), and four counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Eric L. Holford, 1205 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Gary Lee Miller, 231 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Rachel N. Overton, 4434 Hamilton Richmond Road, Oxford; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Marlene C. McGill, 35 Crawford St., Apt. A, Mt Vernon, Ky.; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Melvin Wolf, 753 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Zachary J. McKeehan, 302 Pleasant St., Apt. A, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Lawrence Gene Puleo, 480 Randy Lane, Monroe; indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana.

Madison Nicole Hunt, 1225 Jackson Lane, Apt. 118, Middletown; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse.

Jensen Musser, 5223 Robinson Vail Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and permitting drug abuse.

Ladante Issac Gooden, 8912 Cypress Pointe Lane, Symmes; indicted on one count each of attempt to commit an offense, having weapons while under disability, disrupting public services, aggravated menacing, and assault.

David Ray Sweatt, 3021 California Ave., Kettering; indicted on one count each of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Charles H. Shelton, 250 Mary Lane, W. Union; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Steven T. Collins, 3510 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and obstructing official business.

Karim Maiga Kelessi, 819 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Devin M. Johnson, LECI; indicted on one count of assault.

Ernest H. Harding Jr., 709 E. Pearl St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse J. Hawks, 411 W. Pike St., Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan Jerome Moore, 101 W. Burroughs St., Blanchester; indicted on one count of escape.

Susan E. Wright, 9685 Morrow Woodville Road, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Dominque Hollon, 195 Rosemarie Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish and possessing criminal tools.

James Edward Johnson Jr., 154 E. Broadway St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Danielle Mitchell, 21 Highlander Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Derrick Eugene Snowden, 520 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Richard E. Buckland, 500 Cincinnati Ave., Apt. 35, Lebanon; indicted on five counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of rape.

Ricky Leroy Gee, 7856 South Ohio 48, Apt. 203, Maineville; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition.