36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jul. 23—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Joseph D. Browning, 129 Brad St., Centerville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Darrell D. Montaie, 1510 Brown Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jacques Buchanan, 3609 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dontae L. Hand, 1473 Summe Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and trafficking in marijuana.

Jerry Orender, 1425 Welsh Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Joseph Cobb, 1502 Pueblo Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Khalyn M. Jackson, 4860 Porterfield Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Donald G. Retherford, 4838 Alert New London Road, Shandon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Rocky Allen Whicker, Jr., 1624 W. Elkton Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on three counts of violating a protection order; and one count of intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Jesse Frank, 101 Starr Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of misuse of credit cards, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Alex M. Hoskins, 4219 Jennifer Drive, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, one count each of obstructing official business, aggravated menacing (direct), and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

Ronald Holland, 6113 State Route 727, Goshen; indicted on one count each of importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Kenneth R. Maxey Sr., 9633 Butler Warren Line Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Kenneth R. Baker, 728 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Glenn W. Voyles, 1 High St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, trespass in a habitation, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, and failure to stop after an accident.

Ricky Cantrell, 712 Gordon Smith Blvd., Apt. 9, Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacqueline Michelle Lee Froelicher, 6727 Fairfield Business Drive, Rm. 316, Fairfield; indicted on one count of burglary.

Marc Raymond Rycek, 3895 Mack Road, Fairfield; indicted on two counts each of aggravated robbery (direct) and receiving stolen property (direct), and one count each of trespass in a habitation and aggravated robbery.

Dustin Lee Collinsworth, 6725 Fairfield Business Drive, Rm. 316, Fairfield; indicted on one count of burglary.

Ronald P. Webb, 114 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Amber M. Mack, 1503 Brown Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated menacing, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Brent Blessing, 6674 Cheviot Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Kamron Isac Patrick Thornton, 4675 Happy Lane, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on two counts of contempt of court, and indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Darius Hakeem Carlton, 201 Dean Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

James Ryan Robarge, 1355 Symmes Road, Apt. B, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and burglary (direct).

Zachary Ballard, 2108 Thrush Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), breaking and entering, obstructing official business (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Zackery Lee Brockway, 610 Wilson St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Jennifer Dell Pennington, 1631 Villa South Drive, West Carrollton; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Mekala L. Carberry, 107 Van Horne Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking and aggravated menacing.

Robert T. Harsh, 1832 Brownell Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Amber Dawn Parker, 2019 Wellington Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rolando Jermaine Caldwell, 2922 Cornell Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and petty theft.

Tarah Chase-McCarty, 4184 Fer Don Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Joshua Wilkinson, 5825 Russell Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Cody Ryan Campbell, 323 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Timothy Maly, 8597 Towson Blvd., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and endangering children.