36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jul. 30—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Eric Stringfellow, 7 S. Ohio Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jack Sorber, 1213 Bonacker Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Quinton Henderson, 979 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Joshua T. Payne, 809 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Melissa Tincher-Jones, 809 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Corky J. Barre, 1179 Bright Water Circle, Apt. 3, Milford; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Mark D. Vance, 423 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Porshe M. Black, 2669 Wendee Drive, Apt, #1812, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bethanie J. Hawkins, 5541 Stephenson Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and resisting arrest.

Brady J. Templin, 51 Nelson St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Revin Hebisch, 8202 Desoto Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and domestic violence.

Brandon R. Embry, 11924 Elm Grove Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Sergio Deandre Malone, 6018 Dahigren St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Daniel C. Evans, 475 Adler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Cortez D. Glover, 1141 Prairie Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct) and possession of cocaine (direct).

Jefferie A. Duncan, 8200 Sibey Road, Maineville; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Deonte M. Johnson, 1048 Woodlawn Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Andrew Jacob Lainhart, 6725 Fairfield Business Dr., Room 220, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Michael Garry Tate, 9822 Pinedale Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

Matthew W. Huddleston, 6000 William C. Good Blvd., Room 112, Franklin; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Emmanuel Alex Fumador, 13 Summit Ridge Court, Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Tyler Combs, 10822 Eltzroth Road, Goshen; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

William Helphenstine, 2704 Greenbrook Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, attempted theft, and petty theft.

Jasmine Morrison, 3545 Harvey Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rickie Lee Borders, 2241 Highland St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kody Kidwell, 2033 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Savannah S. Gibbs, 3947 Harris Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cortez Donte Glover, 1141 Prairie Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Demonte Lemond Lewis, 3544 Spring Lake Circle, Loveland; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; possession of cocaine; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Joshua Lazier, 62 Apple Lane, Germantown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Mark D. Stump Jr., 4505 Byesville Blvd., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Eric M. Lewis, 240 Carmen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and petty theft.

Darrell Wayne Stephens, 2137 McKinley Ave., Lot 101, Columbus; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Kelvin Brown, 6324 Montgomery Road, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Michelob Williamson, 141 E. Foster-Maineville Road, Maineville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Amber Dawn Davis, 405 Britton Lane, Monroe; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.