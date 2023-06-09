36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jun. 9—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Brandon Moffitt, 209 Marwood Court, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

John R. Fields, 1106 James Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Nasser Al Hanna, 3950 Willett Ave., Apt. 7, Bronx, NY; indicted on one count each of identity fraud; forgery; and possession of false identification card, driver's license, etc.

Randy L. Webb, 2504 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Bonnie King, 6195 College Ave., Apt. 2, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Gregory Richardson, 180 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Willie Paisley, 2520 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Seldon James Tutt, Jr., 516 S Sutphin Ave., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Eric Wesly Rogers, 741 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and failure to reinstate a license.

Donald Buchanan III, 5731 Springhill Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of sexual battery, sexual battery (direct), importuning (direct), and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct).

Bobby L. Lakes, 3843 N. Riverside Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Willie J. Paisley, 2520 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Alan C. Applegate, 4 Randolph Drive, Apt. 104, Fairfield; indicted on one count of burglary.

James Kofron, 7336 West Chester Road, West Chester; indicted on four counts of rape (direct), three counts of sexual battery (direct), and two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Traquan Christopher Workman, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

David Michael Gardner, 3871 Hopper Hill Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and attempted theft.

David Spencer Gearring, 654 Jackson St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bernard David Thomas Roof, 122 E. Main St., Webster, NY; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Lavelle Altago Smith, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Trayvon Charles Eberhardt, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Michael Warner, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

RC Crum, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Shelby Nicole Compston, 930 Hardig Way, Apt. E, Galion; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Dadiri Muya, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Isaac Franklin Rodgers, BECI; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Daniel Ray Malott, 150 Canal St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Payton Wilson Rasey, 3995 Springboro Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and domestic violence.

Michael Allen Miller, 545 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyler Jeffrey Ketring, 3645 Trail On Road, Moraine; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Darrell Lee Clark, 63 Palace Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laquan Donye Montgomery, 4423 Eichelberger Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and unlawful operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Terry Dwayne Haynes, 6206 Bridgetown Road, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and petty theft.

Andrew Jesse Smith, 2950 Wilberham Road, Apt. K, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Robert Preston Jackson, 3119 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Demont Travis Johnson, 1505 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Tyler James Hagens, 683 Waycross Road, Apt. B, Cincinnati; indicted on eight counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, and one count each of gross sexual imposition and tampering with evidence.