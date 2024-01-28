36 ‘required transport’ by ambulance during 2024 Gasparilla, Tampa Fire Rescue reports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — During Saturday’s Gasparilla events, Tampa Fire Rescue said 36 people “required transport” by ambulance to receive evaluation at nearby medical facilities.

Paramedics and medical staff responded to a total of 156 medical calls during the parade, including the 36 transported by EMS.

“I am grateful for all of our first responders including our dispatchers that worked this demanding event,” Fire Chief Barbara Tripp said. “I am also thankful to our partner agencies, Tampa General Hospital, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, TransCare, James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and the American Red Cross for their assistance. In the midst of the Florida heat with hundreds of thousands of revelers attending today’s parade, their unwavering dedication and teamwork shined in our community.”

