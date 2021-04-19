36-year sentence for convicted Lima rapist, drug dealer

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·3 min read

Apr. 19—LIMA — A Lima man convicted in March by an Allen County jury of raping two women and dealing cocaine was sentenced Monday to 36 years in prison.

Terrez Carter, referred to by one family friend as a "gentle giant," showed little emotion as the sentence was handed down by Judge Jeffrey Reed, but he did shed some tears when supporters sought leniency on his behalf by bringing up his ailing mother.

Jurors earlier this year found Carter, 48, guilty of five of the six rape charges filed against him, felonies of the first degree, along with two first-degree felony counts of kidnapping and single counts of possession of cocaine and having a weapon under disability. The jury returned a verdict of not guilty on a remaining count of rape.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Rebecca King-Newman asked Reed to impose the maximum possible sentence.

"We believe the citizens of this community have spoken quite clearly in finding Mr. Carter guilty of raping two women multiple times and kidnapping them to facilitate those offenses. Both of these young ladies have suffered — emotionally and from a mental health perspective," King-Newman said. "Mr. Carter should be sentenced to the maximum number of years possible ... to prevent society from feeling unsafe with a rapist and drug dealer out in our community."

Carter declined to speak on his own behalf, according to defense attorney Dustin Blake, due to appeals that will be filed on his behalf.

A longtime family friend, Lafawn Pugsley, called Carter a "gentle giant" who is the primary caregiver for his mother, a woman who has already lost one son to murder. She asked Reed to impose the minimum sentence.

Pugsley's husband, Warren, called the judge "the name and face of justice" in the county.

"We still have a problem in the legal system with ethnicity, and now you get to say what is fair," Warren Pugsley said. "I'm asking you to give him the minimum sentence you can give him."

Reed's sentence landed somewhere between the wishes of the state and the defendant's supporters. He sentenced Carter to 11 years in prison on each of five rape charges but ordered some of those sentences to be served concurrently. An additional 11 years on the possession of cocaine charge and three years for having a weapon under disability brought Carter's total prison time to 36 years. For sentencing purposes, the kidnapping charges were merged with other counts and were not considered.

One of the rapes for which Carter was charged took place in 2015, and the other occurred in 2018. Two different women were the victims in the case, and each took the witness stand during Carter's trial.

One described his as a "good guy," while the other admitted on the stand that she still loved him. Under cross-examination from Carter's attorney, one of the women said she submitted to a variety of sexual acts with the Lima man not because they were consensual but because she feared for her life.

"I was afraid he (Carter) was going to hurt me. He had his gun out the whole time, and I was scared," the woman testified.

One of the victims was present in court Monday but chose not to address the court.

Recommended Stories

  • Student expelled from Princeton jailed for 18 years for raping two women in London

    Paulo Kretteis, 22, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment.

  • Ex-cop Slager’s 20-year prison sentence upheld in killing of fleeing Black man in SC

    Former police officer Michael Slager fatally shot Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, in 2015.

  • McCarthy to introduce resolution to censure Maxine Waters

    The congresswoman encouraged protesters in Minnesota to "get more confrontational."

  • Philip Morris and Altria Falter as Biden Administration Plans Nicotine Reduction

    Menthol cigarettes and cigarettes with a high level of nicotine could both be on the chopping block, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg report, as the Biden administration considers new restrictions on tobacco products sold in the USA. Major tobacco company and Marlboro parent Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and international cigarette maker Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) both slipped lower on the news in afternoon trading. The move would aim at making tobacco products less addictive and thus theoretically make alternative products believed to be healthier more appealing.

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • COVID-19 cases in Florida since the spring break have surged and deaths from new variants are mounting

    As of Thursday, there were 5,177 cases involving variants of concern in Florida - six times higher than mid-March, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

  • China and Russia played significant role in promoting QAnon conspiracy theory, study claims

    Study claims ‘intense amplification efforts’ of QAnon conspiracies seek to ‘sow further discord and division’ in US society

  • Opal Lee endorses this candidate to replace the late Republican Ron Wright in Congress

    Lee, 94, said it’s time that the 6th district elects a representative that will fight for communities of color and working-class people.

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings

  • Terry Rozier told Hornets to ride him Sunday. He certainly was up to that challenge

    Charlotte Hornet Terry Rozier finished two rebounds from a triple-double

  • Frank plagued by launch issues as Parler returns to Apple app store

    Mike Lindell says new ‘free speech’ site hit by cyberattack on first day of operation

  • FedEx shooting: Who were the Indianapolis victims, suspect? Why didn't state's 'red flag' law stop attack? What we know.

    Eight people were killed in Thursday night's mass shooting at the FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Here's what we've learned.

  • First Amendment groups press Supreme Court to publish secret spy court opinions

    The groups want the Supreme Court to require the FISA court to publish its major opinions, such as those interpreting the Constitution.

  • 7 actors who won Oscars for their first ever film roles

    Stars like Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, and Anna Paquin won Academy Awards for their debut roles.

  • 5G: Rural areas to be allowed taller and wider masts

    The masts will improve coverage and internet speeds in the English countryside, the government says.

  • Climate crisis: What has Joe Biden done for the environment in his first 100 days?

    US president turns attention to environment for crucial Earth Day summit after taking on myriad other issues in opening weeks in Oval Office

  • Clippers crush Timberwolves in return of Kawhi Leonard, fans

    Paul George saw his streak of 30-point games end at five games after he finished with 23 points, but the Clippers cruised to a 124-105 win on Sunday.

  • Scott Rudin: Music Man actress welcomes producer's 'stepping back' announcement

    Sutton Foster says the producer's move is "the only positive outcome" to an "unfortunate" situation.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Chauvin Trial Judge Says Maxine Waters Comments Could Lead to Trial Being ‘Overturned’ on Appeal

    The judge in the Chauvin trial stated Monday that inflammatory remarks by Representative Maxine Waters could lead to the trial being “overturned” on appeal. Waters had called for demonstrators to “get more confrontational” and protest in the streets if no guilty verdict was reached in the case. Waters delivered the comments over the weekend ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces three criminal counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The defense in the Chauvin case raised an objection that Waters’s comments could be prejudicial to the jury and grounds for a mistrial. In response to the defense attorney’s argument, Judge Peter Cahill said, “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” “We have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind boggling,” defense attorney Eric Nelson said to Cahill. “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a way that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch in our function,” Cahill continued. He said that while elected officials are allowed to give their opinions, he wished they would do so in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution and respectful to a co-equal branch of government. Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill responds to defense request for a mistrial over comments by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” pic.twitter.com/jPp7zl0iGd — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2021 Cahill explained that jury members were already told to sequester themselves from the news cycle, and he trusted that they followed those instructions. Despite Cahill’s dismay with Waters’s comments on the court case, however, he said her words were not enough to constitute a mistrial. Cahill subsequently denied the defense bench’s motion for a mistrial. Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Saturday, the suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop the previous weekend. During a demonstration there, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Since Wright’s death, protests have erupted, prompting the state to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard. In the event that Chauvin was acquitted, Waters vowed to “fight with all of the people who stand for justice.” She added, “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Republican members of Congress quickly responded to Waters’ calls for continued violence and protest in Minnesota. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described her words as “dangerous.” “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy tweeted late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy continued. Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene (R-Ga.) called for Waters to be ousted from the House of Representatives for her “continual incitement of violence” and said she planned to introduce a resolution next week.