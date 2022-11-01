With a 36% stake, Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) insiders have a lot riding on the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 36% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Mah Sing Group Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mah Sing Group Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Mah Sing Group Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mah Sing Group Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mah Sing Group Berhad. Hoy Leong is currently the company's largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 7.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Permodalan Nasional Berhad and Bank of Singapore Limited, Asset Management Arm are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Mah Sing Group Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Mah Sing Group Berhad. Insiders have a RM451m stake in this RM1.2b business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 33% stake in Mah Sing Group Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

