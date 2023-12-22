36 years, 2 mayors, 1 lost mayoral bid: What's next for Marco Sommerville?

In December 2021, Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville called Kevin Dorsey, an Akron native who has made it big in the music industry.

“Happy as you are, what are you doing for Akron?” Sommerville asked Dorsey, whose career kicked off when he became Michael Jackson’s vocal coach and has included working with many famous artists and on dozens of movies and television shows.

“What do you want me to do?” Dorsey asked.

Sommerville said he was frustrated the city hadn’t been able to attract many prominent Black artists to perform at the Akron Civic Theatre. He wanted Dorsey to help.

Two weeks later, Dorsey returned to Akron for the first time in 15 years and got busy fulfilling Sommerville’s request.

Marco Sommerville, deputy mayor for intergovernmental affairs, emcees a concert at the Akron Civic Theatre Dec. 15 featuring a lineup of Black jazz entertainers.

Dorsey and Sommerville reunited on a recent Friday night jazz concert at the Civic featuring several Black artists, the latest of numerous shows featuring Black performers that Dorsey has helped line up for Akron.

Marco Sommerville, deputy mayor for intergovernmental affairs, talks with Grammy-award-winning artist Kevin Dorsey before a jazz concert at the Akron Civic Theatre. Sommerville asked Dorsey to help Akron recruit more Black artists to Akron.

“I have to say, this would not have happened without his involvement,” Dorsey said of Sommerville.

Those who know Sommerville well say his 36-year career of public service includes many of these behind-the-scenes moments that people may not be aware of — but that helped Akron in some way.

“He’s helped others,” said Ophelia Averitt, the longtime president of the Akron chapter of the NAACP. “He’s tried to make a difference. I’ve seen the difference he’s made.”

Sommerville, who was an Akron council member and council president before serving in two mayors' administrations, lost his mayoral bid in the May Democratic primary to Shammas Malik, who is a relative newcomer to Akron’s political scene.

Sommerville, who says he was urged to run because of the lesser experience of the other candidates, says being mayor was never on his bucket list. He wishes the new mayor luck and counts his own blessings. He has three children and three granddaughters, a thriving funeral business and a 93-year-old mother.

“I’ve got so much to be thankful for,” Sommerville, 71, said during a recent interview at the Ido Bar and Grill, one of his favorite Akron lunch spots.

Sommerville's political start

Sommerville started his funeral home business in 1978 in West Akron.

His political career began a few years later when he attended a meeting for the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign in Ohio and was chosen as a state co-chair.

When Jackson lost his bid for the Democratic nomination, Sommerville said Jackson told him, “My campaign was not about me. It was about getting people like you involved. You owe it to the community.”

Sommerville said he took these words to heart, especially because he felt he should give back to the community that was supporting his business.

Sommerville got his chance in 1987, thanks to political shuffling that included Tom Sawyer being elected to Congress, Don Plusquellic becoming mayor and Barbara Skyes moving from a Ward 3 to an at-large Akron council position. Sommerville was appointed to the Ward 3 seat and then held it in the next election.

Marco Sommerville, a Ward 3 Akron councilman, in 1993.

Plusquellic, Akron’s longest-serving mayor, recalls that his first encounter with Sommerville wasn’t a pleasant one. He cornered Sommerville after a committee meeting in which charging for the city’s EMS services was discussed.

“I really gave him hell,” Plusquellic said in a recent email. “He just stood there and listened and didn’t make it personal back to me.”

Plusquellic said he called Sommerville the next morning and apologized.

“Ever since then, I’ve considered him a good friend, and as the years went on, he became my best friend and a great partner in making Akron better,” Plusquellic said.

Akron City Council President Marco Sommerville reacts to being interrupted by Ernie Tarle during a public hearing on speaking opportunities in February 2012.

Plusquellic credits Sommerville, who became council president in 2000, with a long list of accomplishments that include creating the local funding mechanism for the Akron school construction project, establishing a police auditor, keeping the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s headquarters in Akron, and lobbying federal housing officials to secure more than $40 million to rebuild two Akron neighborhoods.

Mayor Don Plusquellic jokes with City Council President Marco Sommerville during a press conference in the new Akron subdivision Blake Place, named after the Rev. Col. William Blake, in July 2000.

Sommerville said he initially thought someone else was coming up with Plusquellic’s ideas but quickly realized the mayor was an “out of the box” thinker.

Plusquellic described Sommerville as “a strong Black leader who found ways to work with friends and adversaries to get things done” and “a leader who was not a demagogue but told people the truth.”

Margo replaces Marco on council

In 2013, Sommerville switched from serving on council to serving in the administration, becoming Plusquellic’s planning director.

Council members appointed Margo Sommerville, Marco’s daughter, to take over his Ward 3 seat.

Margo admits to not being excited about the idea of joining council, but then coming around to it.

“Public service runs in my veins, too,” she said. “I got it honest from him. I saw an opportunity to continue his legacy.”

Former Akron City Council President Marco Sommerville gives his daughter Margo a hug after she took the oath of office to fill his Ward 3 seat on council in January 2013.

Margo said she can witness her dad’s legacy when she drives through Akron and sees improvements like the Aldi on Thornton Street that brought a grocery store into an area that lacked one.

Margo said her dad has also had a lot of firsts, including being the first Black man to serve on the Summit County Board of Elections and to chair the Akron Metropolitan House Authority (AMHA) board.

“The first — making sure there’s going to be others,” Margo said. “Other Black men will be able to follow in his footsteps — and break more barriers.”

Sommerville serves in a second administration

After Plusquellic resigned and Dan Horrigan was elected in 2016, Sommerville stayed on, serving as deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs and senior adviser.

Akron Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville (left) and Mayor Dan Horrigan arrive for the calling hours and funeral of Jayland Walker at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Sommerville said this basically meant he was Horrigan’s “go-to guy.” He said he was involved in recruitment for police and fire, improving diversity on boards and commissions, and building relationships with the community, such as local pastors and Palestinians. He also stood by Horrigan's side during difficult times like the pandemic and the police shooting of Jayland Walker last June.

Horrigan said he and Sommerville have been friends for nearly 25 years.

“He has kicked me around and likewise. And I think that is exactly what friends do,” Horrigan said. “I think he's just a gem of a human being.”

Sommerville faces health challenges during his mayoral bid

When Horrigan announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, Sommerville was among several candidates who stepped forward.

Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville announced in October 2022 that he would run for mayor.

His campaign, though, was a difficult one, especially because of health issues he wasn’t expecting.

Sommerville, who had been working out and losing weight, had a lung collapse three times while he was campaigning. He said his doctor told him he might want to drop out.

“I was like, ‘Nah, we’ve got to see this through,’” Sommerville said.

Akron mayoral candidates Tara Mosley, left, Joshua Schaffer, Marco Sommerville and Jeff Wilhite under the bright lights during a televised mayoral debate.

Sommerville said his health issues prevented him from doing as much as he would have liked, like going door-to-door. He sent other people in his stead, but said he knows that’s not the same.

Sommerville said he and Malik never had a conversation after the election. He said he likely wouldn’t have been willing to stay if he had been asked.

“We wish him well,” Sommerville said. “I love this city.”

Sommerville recently did an interview with HistoryMakers, an effort that seeks to educate and document the Black experience. He is one of only a few Akronites who have been selected for this honor.

“It was nice to know there will be a place where my grandkids can go to see their grandfather,” Sommerville said.

Marco Sommerville is interviewed recently by HistoryMakers, an effort that educates and documents the Black experience.

A clip of Sommerville’s seven-hour interview is expected to be posted on the HistoryMakers' digital archive early next year.

As for what’s next for Sommerville, he will continue to serve as chairman of the AMHA board and on the health commission. Beyond that, he has a few ideas, including working with Dorsey to start a music program in Akron that gives kids the opportunity to pick up any instrument and play it.

Margo said she wishes her father could enjoy spending time with his family and not being as busy, but figures that’s not going to happen.

“This is in his blood, and it runs deep,” she said. “I think you’re going to continue to see him out in the community — doing what he’s doing.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj. Beacon Journal reporter Amanda Garrett contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Marco Sommerville plans to continue service after lost election