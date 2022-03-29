360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of AU$0.015

360 Capital Group Limited's (ASX:TGP) investors are due to receive a payment of AU$0.015 per share on 27th of April. The dividend yield will be 5.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

360 Capital Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, 360 Capital Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 15.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 44%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

360 Capital Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from AU$0.05 to AU$0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though 360 Capital Group's EPS has declined at around 16% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for 360 Capital Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

