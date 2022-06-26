360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of AU$0.015

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of AU$0.015 per share on the 27th of July. This makes the dividend yield 7.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

360 Capital Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, 360 Capital Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 15.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 48%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was AU$0.05, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.8% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. 360 Capital Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 16% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for 360 Capital Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Is 360 Capital Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

