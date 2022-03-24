Do 360 Capital REIT's (ASX:TOT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is 360 Capital REIT Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years 360 Capital REIT grew its EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that 360 Capital REIT's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note 360 Capital REIT's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 88% to AU$44m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since 360 Capital REIT is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$135m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are 360 Capital REIT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did 360 Capital REIT insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$138k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was Tony Pitt who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$93k, paying AU$0.93 per share.

Should You Add 360 Capital REIT To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of 360 Capital REIT is that it is growing profits. Not every business can grow its EPS, but 360 Capital REIT certainly can. The gravy on the mushroom pie is the insider buying, which has me tasting potential opportunity; one for the watchlist, I'd posit. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for 360 Capital REIT that we have uncovered.

The good news is that 360 Capital REIT is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

