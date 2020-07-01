360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best Project Management Software Vendors

CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Management Software assists project managers and their teams in the fulfillment of customer requirements and the management of time, budget, and limits on applicability. However, with several high-quality choices available, it can be challenging to choose the right tool, and customers may often not know where to start. Online project management software is utilized by many small- to medium-sized companies across sectors and leverages cloud-based technologies. This software can be provided through the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model by application service providers.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Project Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Project Management Software market. 360Quadrants also lists the top 10 Project Management Software.

360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

Project Management Software Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants evaluated 45 companies in the Project Management Software market, out of which 23 were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Asana, Smartsheet, Wrike, Airtable, Zoho Projects, Trello, and Monday.com have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

Oracle, SAP, Apptivo, and Workbook have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies, with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

Linkd, Teamwork, OpenProject, Redmine, Nifty, Squish, and Breeze have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies which help them in having consistent growth.

Flow, Orangescrum, Float, MeisterTask, and Swit have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the Project Management Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Project Management Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.