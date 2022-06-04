36th Assembly District candidates discuss views on inflation, Salton Sea, abortion rights

Three candidates, including Democrat Marlon Ware, Republican Ian Weeks and incumbent Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, are vying to advance to the November election to represent Assembly District 36.

Democratic Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is seeking re-election against a pair of challengers — Republican Ian Weeks and Democrat Marlon Ware — as he runs in a newly drawn Assembly district that includes Indio and Coachella in the eastern Coachella Valley.

Garcia, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 after serving as mayor of Coachella, decided to seek another term in the Legislature after weighing a run for Congress in the east valley.

The incumbent lawmaker is running in a redrawn district — Assembly District 36 — that looks slightly different from the one he currently represents, following California’s redistricting process that concluded late last year. The district still includes Coachella, Indio and all of Imperial County, but has lost Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs, which now fall into Assembly District 47.

In this legislative race, the top two finishers in the primary election — regardless of party — will advance to the state's general election Nov. 8.

With voting underway in California's primary election that concludes on Election Day June 7, here are the written responses to questions posed by The Desert Sun from Garcia, Weeks and Ware.

Question: Why are you running in Assembly District 36?

Garcia: Our work in the State Assembly has secured hundreds of millions in historic investments for our region, and we are running for re-election to continue building on those victories for our community. We have delivered results and much work remains ahead of us. We must keep up the momentum on the local policy initiatives we have set in motion.

We have passed groundbreaking legislation to combat climate change, bridge the digital divide opening up billions for broadband infrastructure, create new jobs, support small businesses, and improve safe drinking water and air quality. We have also called the state to action on the Salton Sea and New River, bringing in over $300 million in funding.

Story continues

In the last two years, we have obtained over $100 million for local affordable housing projects including veteran, foster youth, and student housing, as well as over $50 million to improve and build new community parks, funded by legislation we authored.

The people of the 36th Assembly District deserve a champion who will fight to achieve their policy priorities, with proven success in providing constituent services and obtaining critical resources to address our most urgent needs.

Weeks: I am running because God put the opportunity clearly in front of me (I was called and asked to run on filing deadline day), and our state and nation are in trouble. Decades of single-party rule have only served to mismanage billions of dollars, dollars entrusted to the state of California by the taxpayers. Democrat-controlled California has spent all that money to "improve" society, and what we have to show for it is more crime, homelessness, drug addiction, a higher cost of living, $6/gallon gas, and one of the lowest-performing education systems in the nation.

Ware: I am running for District 36 because this is where my family and I reside! The new district has a tremendous opportunity to grow and thrive. I feel that my love for community, education, and experience make me the best choice to lead the charge! District 36 has a diverse population full of culture and talent that enables it to incorporate better ideas in developing pathways for growth. I want to be a part of it and lead from the front! As a retired U.S. Marine, I have a passion for service. My current position as a University Professor allows me to give back to the community by educating my students. My desire to serve can be realized as the new Assemblyman for District 36!

Question: Inflation in the United States recently hit a 40-year high, and nearly a quarter of residents in Imperial County, which makes up a large portion of the district, have incomes at or below the poverty level, per census data. What do you think the state Legislature should do to ensure California is affordable for working families?

Garcia: Inflation has only intensified the economic circumstances of Imperial County and other economically distressed areas of our district, reinforcing the urgency of our policy efforts. We dedicated our legislative career to ensuring California prioritizes its resources to stimulate economic development and provide relief for underserved communities like ours.

Bringing home dollars is the most effective way to uplift our community and we have proudly secured hundreds of millions in direct state resources to expand affordable housing projects, improve roadways and safe drinking water infrastructure, support small businesses, increase education opportunities, and accomplish much more.

With Imperial County and the eastern Coachella Valley in mind, we created and funded the Breaking Barriers to Employment workforce grant program that has successfully administered local grants prioritizing jobs for vulnerable populations. While Chair of the Committee on Jobs, Economy Development, and the Economy, we also made improvements to economic development programs, like the California Competes Tax Credit Program, to increase eligibility for our region.

As a climate change and renewable energy leader, we have prioritized the equitable distribution of state climate investments to improve living conditions, create jobs, and expand green workforce education in our district.

We have the opportunity and obligation to utilize our unprecedented budget surplus to support areas like ours, and provide direct relief to those most in need — we are focused on achieving this goal now in our 2022 state budget.

Weeks: The problem of inflation disproportionately affects our constituency, to be sure. For starters, the party in power in Sacramento should have taken up and passed the Republican proposal to suspend the gas tax, which would have immediately taken $0.53 off the cost of a gallon of gasoline. Since President Biden took office, the cost of living has skyrocketed. Under this one-party rule in Washington, peoples' lives have become significantly more difficult. The party in power in Sacramento votes lock-step with the priorities of the Biden Administration. The two are inextricably linked. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. We need to lower taxes, and return the State's $100 Billion surplus to the citizens, increase domestic energy production and cut regulations that have made California one of the most expensive places to live in the world.

Ware: I believe the legislature should prioritize and continue its work in making housing affordable. Create fair legislation to protect family homebuyers from investor area takeovers. The legislature should take action to make home purchases family-friendly but spur businesses to include reasonable investor purchasing activity. I firmly believe stimulating job growth within the district is essential to bringing job variety, development, and significant opportunities. Legislation to create fair wages is also important. Inflation, current taxation, and expanding families make the ability to create increased income essential. I believe we should assess the effectiveness of existing government programs for possible modification and redirection of such funding as deemed appropriate. We could also expand California tax incentives for local businesses and attract new businesses through extended and directed tax breaks. Current efforts are successful but indicate that participating companies need to be held accountable for upholding their end of the bargain. We should continue to voraciously seek federal grants and money to help our working families in the region.

Question: The Salton Sea has been receiving federal attention, with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm recently visiting the area and several companies eyeing the area for lithium extraction. What role should the state government play in the management, restoration and economic development of the Salton Sea moving forward?

Garcia: We entered the state legislature with the mission of holding California accountable for its obligation to the Salton Sea and our surrounding communities. Through our legislative efforts, we have successfully delivered historic investments for the Salton Sea – securing over $280 million as well as gathered commitments for $220 million from the Governor’s administration. We have also brought in $38 million for the New River in Calexico.

The Salton Sea is an urgent public health, ecological, and economic crisis and we must continue to build on our momentum, increase funding, and expedite mitigation and restoration projects.

Thanks to the funding we secured, California has underway a large-scale construction project to create habitat, reduce exposed lakebed, and generate jobs. The Species Conservation Habitat project, part of the Salton Sea Management Program, would help address critical air quality, public health, and habitat protection concerns identified as priorities by our community.

Our policy efforts have helped lead California to accelerated action but a crisis of this magnitude requires additional support from state and federal partners. While we are glad to see recent federal attention, we need more than intentions, we need the federal government to match our state’s efforts and investments.

We have been advocating to ensure our economically underserved community can benefit from Lithium Valley opportunities and our 2022 budget proposes $400 million in lithium investments for Imperial County including $80 million for a new STEM facility at the San Diego State University, Brawley campus. We have also received support from the Governor to dedicate lithium development revenues toward Salton Sea action.

Weeks: As a private citizen, and a Financial Planner for the past 16 years, it would be more than presumptuous of me to suggest that I'm a subject matter expert on this issue, but fundamentally, I believe that the government should partner with the private sector to develop creative ideas to solve this issue. Consider Elon Musk and SpaceX. He is working off of the foundations laid by NASA, but his efforts in the private sector have proven to, in many respects, be more effective and efficient than those of his government predecessors. With the resources of the state and federal government, and the ingenuity of the worlds best private sector minds, along with collaboration with local stakeholders in the community, these challenges can be met and overcome.

Ware: California could manage development of lithium extraction by ensuring minimal to no negative impacts to the region that would cause environmental harm. The state should also ensure any financial windfalls are also made to benefit the local people and local government within the district. Such a financial windfall could help enhance economic development and grow our district, job growth and expansion.

Question: The Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision has drawn strong reactions nationwide, including prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to allocate $125 million in this year’s budget proposal to bolster access to abortions within California. Do you support the governor’s efforts to bolster abortion rights within California? What is your stance on abortion?

Garcia: We support women’s rights over their own bodies. It is important that California continues to lead with our strong values and defend equality for women. In the California State Legislature, we have also advanced a package of bills to protect women’s rights and expand access to vital healthcare resources.

Weeks: No. I am unwaveringly pro-life. That said, this doesn't have to be an issue where we demonize one another. I'm open to having civil, reasonable discussions on the issue, if the other side is willing. The bottom line is, even the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg indicated that Roe was likely not properly adjudicated. As a candidate for the California State Legislature, I welcome the opportunity to take this issue on right where it belongs, the State Legislature.

Ware: Yes, I support the Governor's efforts. If Roe v. Wade is ultimately overturned and many states outlaw abortion, it most likely won't affect the number of pregnancies in the United States as women near and far would still seek them. Proper medical facilities and trained staff are essential in protecting women's lives. In such an event, many adult and teenage mothers could likely travel to California to attain an abortion, especially in instances of rape, incest, or naturally occurring childbirth conditions that threaten the mother's life. I would much rather them be safe than go to the "streets" or illegal sources, or even worse, another country and risk their lives for an abortion.

Tom Coulter covers politics and can be reached at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Q&A: 36th Assembly District candidates discuss inflation, Salton Sea, more