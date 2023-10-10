37 arrested in Hanover area in narcotics investigation. DA to announce details Wednesday

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday will hold a news conference in Hanover with local police chiefs to announce dozens of arrests in a months-long narcotics investigation, according to a media advisory from the DA's office.

The news conference, held Wednesday morning at the Hanover Borough Police Department, will announce the arrest of 37 individuals in the Hanover area.

In attendance will be Hanover Borough Police Chief Chad Martin, Penn Township Police Chief Guy Hettinger, Northern York Regional Police Chief Dave Lash, and District Attorney Dave Sunday.

