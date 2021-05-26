37 cats, 7 cows rescued and dead animals recovered in Broward animal abuse cases

Sunrise police and several animal-care organizations are hard at work rescuing mistreated animals in separate abuse cases in Broward County: a home with more than 40 dead and live cats, and more than seven abandoned malnourished cows.

The animal-abuse woes began Thursday when officers received a call of malnourished cows in the area of 44th Street and Hiatus Road, police said.

Some of the cows in the area were rescued with the help of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Seven cows have been taken since Thursday, and they’re being relocated to Homestead. Sunrise police have been feeding the animals.

Another search for more abused animals is being conducted on Wednesday.

Police say Rafael Guevera is connected to the case and had been previously been arrested on animal-involved charges in Miami-Dade County.

It is unclear what charges he is facing.

Earlier, on Saturday, Sunrise officers were called to a “deplorable” home that seemed abandoned, police said. After finding a way inside, officers were met with a dozens of cats.

With the help of the Humane Society of Broward County, Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation and others, officers began working to rescue the animals.

Over the course of four days, 37 cats were found alive and about five were dead. Police say the rescue process took time to ensure the animals’ safety.

“We were working under the guidance of the Humane Society who have more expertise in this matter,” Sunrise Police Spokesman Luis Fernandez said.

Police plan to continue searching the home for cats. The next step is to search the property’s walls.

No information has been given about a possible suspect in this feline animal abuse case as police continue investigating and focus on rescue efforts.