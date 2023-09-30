37 defence businesses affected by Russian attacks – Ukrainian PM

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has stated that 37 defence industry businesses in Ukraine have been affected by Russian attacks.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Shmyhal at the Defence Industries Forum

Quote: "Our defence industry remains one of the main targets for Russian missile strikes, which have affected 37 businesses."

Details: The prime minister said that the government is currently working on additional proposals for their rebuilding.

Shmyhal also stated that the strengthening of cooperation with foreign manufacturers and the involvement of foreign companies in the production of weapons in Ukraine is a short-term and strategic goal of the country.

The prime minister said that everyone understands the risks, but everyone should also understand that Ukraine will become a new centre for producing military products in Europe.

The private sector is a key partner of the government, and it is ready to help anyone who produces quality weapons for the Ukrainian army, Shmyhal said.

The prime minister said that in 2023, the government started several experimental projects for the production of various types of drones and also systematically simplified bureaucratic procedures for the production of various types of equipment and weapons.

"The Russian regime dreamed of the demilitarisation of Ukraine, but Ukraine is increasing the production of weapons and military equipment every month," Shmyhal stated.

