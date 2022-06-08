37 Horrible Employers And Bosses That Should Honestly Just Fire Themselves At This Point
Working in today's society has gotten particularly bad, and it's become more and more clear that many employers don't care about the livelihood of their employees. People are encouraged to give their all to jobs, but when it comes down to it, employers don't seem to give even a fraction of that back.
In case you're wondering what I mean, here are 37 horrible things employers are doing right now that make it a real hard time to be a worker.
1. This employer said employees would be fired if they made a single negative comment.
Today we were threatened to be fired if we made a single negative comment during COVID-19 from awfuleverything
2. This employer wanted their employee to come in even though their house was likely on fire.
3. This employer told an employee with a life-threatening illness to "snap out of this" and stop "feeling sorry for yourself."
An employee of a Catamaran company in Florida resigned after being diagnosed with a life threatening illness. This is how the president of that company decided to respond. from iamatotalpieceofshit
4. This employer let an employee with COVID come in.
Insane boss letting covid positive accountant come in even though they can work from home from antiwork
5. This boss wanted an employee to come in, even though they were contagious, because they were in a "tight spot."
6. This employer not only wanted you to come in sick, but said that being sick didn't give you the right to work less hard.
7. This EMS had their health insurance canceled right after telling their boss they needed to go see a doctor and dentist.
This is EMS. Told my boss I needed some time off to see a doctor and dentist. They canceled my insurance for not being full time and I didn't find out until insurance sent me a letter a week later. from antiwork
8. This boss wanted their employee to risk jail time to come into work.
my boss thinks i should skip seeing my probation officer and go to jail so he can have a day off. cause my labor is more important than my freedom. this happened like 20 minutes ago lmaooo. from LateStageCapitalism
9. This employer told servers to put some makeup on because it "looks like you just crawled out of bed and came to work."
10. This boss was going to perform a "smell check" to make sure you were actually pooping and not on your phone during a long bathroom break.
11. And this boss said employees had to clock out to go to the bathroom.
12. This employer decided that because the mask mandate was over, they would literally not allow their employees to wear masks.
13. This boss was...well, a little less than understanding about their employee's FRIEND DYING.
A guy I used to go to school with shared this on Facebook. We recently had someone pass from our graduating class. from iamatotalpieceofshit
14. This company wanted their employees to take PTO if they were affected by floods.
Australia is flooded and this was the official email my gf's boss sent to the company. from awfuleverything
15. This employer (allegedly Target) took away paternity leave because their child died.
Target: Oh, you lost your baby a few days after she was born? Guess you don't need those paternity hours! Back to work you go! from iamatotalpieceofshit
16. This employer had a veteran come in for a 16-hour day on MEMORIAL DAY, then asked them to come back nine hours later — almost four hours of which they'd spend commuting.
Memorial Day - I’m a vet. Boss- we’re gonna need you to come in for a couple hours……16 hours later 9pm. Boss- thanks for coming in- we’re gonna need you back by 6 am….I live an hour 45 mins away. FML!!!! from antiwork
17. This employer put up this "inspiring" quote for employees.
18. And this boss posted a nice friendly reminder.
Boss put this up at my minimum wage job today. If he could legally pay us nothing, he would. from LateStageCapitalism
19. This boss wanted an exact list of everything you did in a day, down to the time it took to complete each task.
My boss sent me this email at 11:35 PM the day I returned to work from being out sick with COVID, which I obtained from work. from antiwork
20. This boss shared this truly awful post on social media.
21. This boss wanted you to argue why you should have time off that you are legally entitled to and have earned.
Boss is asking for an explanation as to why I want to take my time off that I earned. from awfuleverything
22. This employer offered a free work-from-home day as if it were a gift and not something they should already offer.
Covid making people work from home aside. Really seems like a gift for the boss. from awfuleverything
23. This boss required employees to wash their hands often to stop the spread of COVID, and then the water from their sink looked like this.
24. This boss started charging THEIR EMPLOYEES for free water from the sink.
25. This person was chastised for missing work because they had both strep and bronchitis — and possibly COVID.
My fiancé is currently quarantining after testing positive for both strep and bronchitis last week, and is currently waiting on results from his Corona test. His boss called to shame him for missing work this morning. from LateStageCapitalism
26. Employers even treat prospective employees horribly. This person went through with an interview and then was told the employer had no intention of hiring them from the start.
After 22 online rejections and ghostings, I finally got an interview! When I arrived I was told they had no intentions of hiring me and just wanted to encourage me to continue my education. from recruitinghell
27. This person got fired for sharing a silly meme.
28. This former employer kept asking for a shoutout for absolutely nothing in return.
About a year ago I got let go of my job and decided to hussle making music, this is the second time my ex-boss tries to have me mention him in a 'media opportunity'. from antiwork
29. This employer was using cameras to spy on staff.
Boss watching cameras sent me this photo saying: "UH SO THIS IS HOW YOU STUDY AT WORK?? USING YOUR PHONE!?" I was consulting Wikipedia. I'm quitting today from antiwork
30. This boss denied an employer a one-day unpaid medical leave that they requested a month in advance. This was their FIRST TIME asking for time off.
My boss denied my medical request a month in advance, first time ever even requesting a day off. from antiwork
31. This boss reprimanded their employee for quitting despite continuing to schedule them with an abusive coworker.
Quit after telling my boss I wouldn’t work with someone who was body shaming me + throwing my dead dad in my face, he scheduled me with him anyways from antiwork
32. This employer wanted to dock pay because an employee was sick and worked from home.
33. This boss blamed an employee for not having transportation after their car was totaled while working.
My Car Was Totaled While Working, My Boss Demands I Meet A Customer In Another State, His Response After I Ask To Use Our Unused Delivery Van from antiwork
34. This manager called an employee a "snowflake" for not wanting managers to cuss them out.
Ladies and gentlemen: the people who manage and own the restaurant I work at from iamatotalpieceofshit
35. This employer blocked their employee from asking for their final paycheck.
quit my job at a nearby airport due to safety concerns and severe unprofessionalism, been trying to get my final paycheck of $1000+ for over two weeks now. former boss has cut all communication with me and I'm blocked from even contacting the company from iamatotalpieceofshit
36. This job wanted you in from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. — and wanted you to work weekends.
37. And finally, this boss came into work with COVID, then a few days later, one of their pregnant employees got it and had a miscarriage.
Her boss knowingly came into work with covid, she lost her baby at 30 weeks… from LateStageCapitalism