37 Labor Day fashion sales to shop today—save at Michael Kors, Nordstrom and lululemon

Shop these Labor Day fashion sales for big savings on purses, jeans, shoes and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Labor Day Weekend might just be one of the last times you can strut this season's latest summer styles. If you're looking to make a fashion statement at your end-of-summer soirées and backyard barbecues, we found all the best Labor Day fashion sales available today from the likes of Michael Kors, Macy's and Ann Taylor.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

End summer on the right foot and with the right look, by browsing markdowns at Kate Spade, Banana Republic Factory, lululemon and so much more. Whether you're after swimsuits and sportswear or jumpsuits and jeans, these Labor Day fashion sales are sure to please.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

►Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

►REI Labor Day sale: Save up to 75% on Chaco, Teva and CamelBak now

The best Labor Day clothing deals you can shop

Story continues

The best Labor Day 2022 clothing sales

Shop Banana Republic Factory, Madewell and more for incredible Labor Day fashion deals.

Looking for trends that will carry you through the remainder of summer 2022 and in to fall in style? Pick up eye-catching threads on a big budget with Labor Day sales at Nordstrom, Macy's, Everlane and so much more.

Adidas: Shop the Adidas sale section to save up to 50% on must-have activewear, including sneakers, apparel and more.

Aerie: Need new bras or loungewear? Aerie has you covered. Save 40% on all bras, up to 30% on the Aerie collection and 10% on almost everything else.

American Eagle: If you need to refresh your wardrobe before heading back to campus, American Eagle is offering epic bundle deals right now. Enter coupon code BACK2COOL to save 30% on three items or more and 25% on two items.

Ann Taylor: Planning on heading back to the office this fall? You won't want to miss the Ann Taylor Suit Yourself event. Shop now to save 20% on full-price suiting styles with coupon code SUITING.

Anthropologie: Save big on tons of new sale styles at Anthropologie, including tanks, pants, dresses and accessories.

Athleta: Pick up some new activewear for less right now at Athleta. Shop the sale section to save up to 60% on leggings, tops and sports bras.

Banana Republic Factory: Upgrade your fall wardrobe by picking up trendy pieces at Banana Republic Factory. Save up to 50% across all categories for a limited time.

Everlane: Save up to 50% on jeans, dresses, tops and more by shopping Everlane's massive sale section. Browse tons of items under $75 while supplies last.

Fabletics: In need of some new activewear? Sign up for a new Fabletics VIP membership to get up to 80% off all items on the site, plus gain access to a 2 for $24 offer on shorts.

Free People: Shop the sale section for huge discounts on shirts, sweaters, shorts and more. Browse tons of styles under $50 and $100 right now.

Fruit of the Loom: Add more comfort to your wardrobe by shopping threads from this beloved brand. Use the code MADEFORME to get 15% off orders of two items or more through Thursday, September 1.

J.Crew: The Summer-to-Fall sale is on right now at J.Crew. Shop now to take 30% off your purchase and an extra 50% off select sale styles with discount code PASSPORT.

Loft: Gear up for fall with markdowns on cozy sweaters at Loft. Use coupon code NEED to get 25% off full-price tops and sweaters through Tuesday, August 30.

lululemon: Shop the We Made Too Much section to bag best-selling activewear ahead of Labor Day. Save big on leggings, sports bras, tops and more.

Macy's: Stay on-trend this Labor Day weekend with deals on beauty products, jewelry, clothing at more at Macys. Shop the clearance section for big savings across all categories, plus use coupon code ULTIMATE to save an extra 25% through tonight, August 28.

Madewell: With price cuts on everything from jeans to joggers, you can refresh your fall wardrobe on a budget today at Madewell. Use coupon code LONGWEEKEND to snag an extra 40% off select sale items rights now.

Nordstrom: Shop the Nordstrom sale section for big bargains on men's and women's clothing, parenting products, travel essentials, shoes and more.

Old Navy: Scoop savings on tops, pants and more during the Fall's Calling sale at Old Navy. Shop sale styles starting at just $10 and get free shipping on orders of $50 or more when you sign in with your rewards membership.

Patagonia: Gearing up for a LDW camping trip or a few fall hiking trips to see all the prettiest foliage? Shop Patagonia’s Summer sale to get up to 40% off must-have outdoor apparel and gear.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Make a statement this Labor Day 2022 with high-end fashion from Saks Fifth Avenue. Shop the Designer sale today to save up to 70% on Tory Burch, Coach, Stuart Weitzman and more.

Urban Outfitters: Shop must-have Labor Day fashion for less at Urban Outfitters. Place your order today to take an extra 40% off sale styles for a limited time.

Victoria's Secret: Save up to 60% on bras, underwear, swimwear, loungewear and more right now at Victoria's Secret.

The best Labor Day 2022 shoe and accessory sales

Looking for deals on shoes and accessories? Check out these Labor Day sales at Allbirds, Michael Kors and more.

Add that finishing touch to your LDW outfits with deals on cult-favorite shoes and accessories. Browse markdowns on Michael Kors and Kate Spade purses or opt for a new pair of Stuart Weitzman kicks while supplies last.

Allbirds: We're huge fans of Allbirds stylish wool sneakers, and, right now, you can pick up a pair for up to 40% off. Browse the sale section for pre-Labor Day savings on shoes and clothing now.

Clarks: Looking for a new pair of sandals, sneakers or slip-ons? Head to Clarks for savings on all that and more. Enter your email address to enjoy 15% off your first order, plus get free shipping on all purchases of $50 or more.

DSW: Step out of the house in style this Labor Day 2022 with a new pair of kicks. Pick up select sneakers from brands like Adidas, Vans and Puma for 30% off with coupon code TAKEALAP through tonight, August 28.

EyeBuyDirect: Pick up a new pair of eyeglasses with early Labor Day deals at EyeBuyDirect. For a limited time, you can take advantage of buy one, get one free deals with coupon code FASTSALE.

GlassesUSA: Pick up a new pair of frames ahead of Labor Day 2022 by shopping 40% off deals at GlassesUSA. Better still, enjoy free shipping on every eyeglass purchase.

Kate Spade: Get a new backpack or purse and save hundreds by shopping items in Kate Spade's frequently refreshed sale section. Enter coupon code MORE30 to take an extra 30% off through Monday, September 5.

Kate Spade Surprise: Shop chic crossbodies, purses and handbags at Kate Spade Surprise and save hundreds on most-wanted styles. Plus, enter discount code MAKEITTWO for discounts on handbag bundles.

Michael Kors: Get a stylish Michael Kors bag for up to 70% off during the Sweet Summer sale. Browse discounts on backpacks, crossbodies, totes and more right now.

Stuart Weitzman: Save up to 70% at Stuart Weitzman Outlet for big savings on tons of newly added heels, sandals and sneakers.

Tory Burch: Update your style with early Labor Day sales at Tory Burch. Shop the sale section for incredible savings on handbags and designer apparel now.

The best Labor Day 2022 kids' clothing sales

Find Labor Day deals on kids' clothing at Carter's, Hanna Andersson and so much more.

With Labor Day 2022 just around the corner, back-to-school shopping may be heavy on your mind. If you still need to get your youngsters a few new outfits for the 2022/2023 school year, consider shopping sales at Carter's, Hanna Andersson and Maisonette now.

Carter's: Looking for back-to-school staples for your little ones? Head to Carter's to shop fashion basics starting at just $5 and save 40% on select fall holiday styles today.

Children's Place: Shop the sitewide Fall Savings event to save up to 60% on everyday essentials for your little ones—including items for babies and toddlers.

Hanna Andersson: The Big Fall sale is officially on at Hanna Andersson. Shop now to save 40% off everything (including the brand's cult-favorite kids' pajamas) and up to 75% off clearance items.

Maisonette: Shop the Summer sale to save up to 60% on button-downs, dresses, pants and more. Plus, enter coupon code HELLO10 to get 10% off your first order of $75 or more.

OshKosh B'gosh: Take advantage of buy one, get two free deals on select jeans, and shop graphic tees starting at just $5 right now.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on clothing, back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. Meanwhile, if you're shopping for markdowns on clothing, shoes or accessories, Labor Day is also a great time to find savings on style must-haves. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen early deals in each of those categories.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best fashion deals available at all our favorite retailers this Labor Day 2022.

When do Labor Day deals start?

With just over one week until Labor Day 2022, the early Labor Day sales are in full swing. Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August. Right now, we are already seeing tons of early holiday deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Macy's, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're shopping for workplace casual outfits, wedding guest styles or everyday wardrobe essentials, we are loving the price cuts at Macy's, Madewell, Banana Republic Factory and Michael Kors. Looking for some new activewear? Don't pass up deals at lululemon, Adidas and Athleta—several of our favorite athleisure brands.

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day fashion sales: Save big at Kate Spade, lululemon and more