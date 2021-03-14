37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money

Jeff Yeager
·12 min read
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Savvy shoppers might be the masters of coupon cutting and buying on a budget, but those aren’t the only ways to save money. If you don’t take advantage of all the life hacks available to you, you’re essentially leaving free cash on the table.

With a little effort and creativity, you can cut hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year from your budget. Plus, if you handle a few small items on your to-do list that you’ve been putting off, you can even find ways to earn more money without working more. Take these steps to gain control of your financial future.

Last updated: March 11, 2021

Sponsored: Don’t settle for just any credit card. Pick one that helps you save money over time. Find out why Navy Federal’s Platinum credit card

is a smart money move.

Young woman photographing a receipt in the cafe.
Young woman photographing a receipt in the cafe.

1. Scan Grocery Receipts for Cash Back

You can save money on groceries by using smartphone apps like Ibotta and Checkout 51, which give you cash back on grocery store purchases. All you have to do is scan the receipts after you shop. You could easily earn $5 or more a week for just a couple minutes of your time.

Costco Pharmacy
Costco Pharmacy

2. Buy Prescription Drugs at Costco Without a Membership

Membership warehouse stores like Sam’s Club and Costco have good prices on prescription drugs — and you don’t have to be a member to buy them. So, take advantage of Costco’s low prices on doctor-prescribed meds without shelling out $60 or more a year to join the club.

Cropped shot of young african-american woman shopping online in cafe using laptop and credit card.
Cropped shot of young african-american woman shopping online in cafe using laptop and credit card.

3. Get a Lower Interest Rate With a Balance Transfer

If you’ve racked up high-interest credit card debt, you don’t have to keep suffering. An easy way to cut costs and potentially save big is by doing a balance transfer to a low-interest card.

Navy Federal Credit Union’s Platinum card, for example, offers a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 12 months. On top of that, this card also doesn’t come with balance transfer, foreign transaction or annual fees. With no balance transfer fees, that means that instead of paying high interest on your credit card debt, you can pay it off without any interest accrued for 12 months. Think about all the money you could save that way.

*Information on promotions is accurate as of Feb. 3, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Third party printer cartridge in the hand.
Third party printer cartridge in the hand.

4. Get More Ink Out of Your Printer

If your printer is out of black ink or toner, change the text color to dark blue — you’ll be able to print a couple more times before purchasing a refill. Additionally, avoid thick, ink-wasting fonts in favor of slimmer ones like Arial and Courier New.

woman putting hundred dollar bills in her purse wallet
woman putting hundred dollar bills in her purse wallet

5. Ditch Your Low-Interest Savings Account

If you’re still using your first savings account, chances are you’re getting a low interest rate. The national average savings account interest rate is 0.05% annual percentage yield, as of Feb. 2, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. With a rate like that you’d only earn about $12.50 on a $25,000 balance … which isn’t much. Meanwhile, some high-yield savings accounts offer rates of 0.50% APY and higher. With that APY, if you deposit the same $25,000 and leave it there for a year, you’ll earn about an extra $125 for doing nothing. Failing to open a high-interest savings account means you’re saying “no thanks” to free money — and why would you do that?

Young smiling man sitting by table and looking at waitress while paying for his order through smartphone.
Young smiling man sitting by table and looking at waitress while paying for his order through smartphone.

6. Shop With Discount Gift Cards

Want to get cheap or even free gift cards? Gift card exchange websites sell discounted gift cards for all your favorite retailers — and for less than their remaining value. Stock up and use them instead of cash for your future purchases.

Convenient store female cashier counting the cash at the counter.
Convenient store female cashier counting the cash at the counter.

7. Carry Cash

Research shows that if you pay in cash rather than with a credit card, you’ll spend less. Take this tip one step further and only carry large bills like $50s or $100s, which are hard to break — it’ll keep you from making impulse purchases.

a person driving a fast car
a person driving a fast car

8. Skip the Rental Car Insurance

A lot of private auto insurance policies and many major credit cards provide coverage for rental cars, particularly when rented for personal use instead of business. Check the policies to make sure, but chances are good that you can save money on your car rental and skip the expensive insurance coverage the company offers.

Other Ways To Cut Costs: How To Save Money When Filing Taxes

Shot of a young man cleaning his home.
Shot of a young man cleaning his home.

9. Make a DIY Cleaner

You can make an inexpensive, all-purpose household cleaner by loosely filling a heat-resistant glass container with leftover citrus peels and adding equal parts boiling water and white vinegar. Cover the mixture and let it sit for a week before straining it into spray bottles.

Blue towels and clothes
Blue towels and clothes

10. Save by Using a Clothesline

Go back in time and dry your clothes on an old-fashioned clothesline. According to The Simple Dollar, you would save almost $10 for every hour you spend hanging up your laundry — plus you’ll save on the cost of dryer sheets and your clothes will last much longer. If you need to buy a new dryer, wait until Labor Day to get the best deals.

Mop sweeping the floor
Mop sweeping the floor

11. Opt For the Thriftier Swiffer

Has your Swiffer WetJet run dry? Remove the cap from the fluid canister and fill it with a cheaper, concentrated cleaner mixed with water, rather than buying another Swiffer-branded bottle. You can also save by using dryer sheets — new or even used — instead of Swiffer sheets for your Sweeper.

Rustic wedding bouquet.
Rustic wedding bouquet.

12. Find Alternative Payment Methods for Big Events

When big life events like a wedding, moving or a special vacation pop up, it can be hard to find the funds to pay for them. And when it’s hard to find the funds, it can be really tempting to use just use one of your credit cards.

However, your current credit cards might have high APRs, and you really don’t want to have to pay more for that event or emergency than you’re already spending. Instead, consider a new card with a lower APR so you can spend less money on interest. With Navy Federal’s Platinum card, you can score an APR between 5.99% and 18.00%. Considering some cards can carry an APR over 20%, you could end up saving a lot on interest by finding a new one for your big expense. And by choosing a card from a credit union that is member-owned, not-for-profit and understands the needs of the military community, you know your financial situation will be in good hands. Membership with Navy Federal is open to active duty military, veterans and families.

*Rates are accurate as of Feb. 3, 2021.

Sack of potatoes
Sack of potatoes

13. Get an Extra Potato for Free

When buying prebagged produce — like a 10-pound bag of potatoes, onions or apples — always weigh the bags before selecting the one you want to purchase. The weight marked on the bag is the minimum required by law, and some bags will likely weigh in higher, even though they cost the same.

Norman, OK June 20, 2018 Close up photo of a grape and orange Kool-Aid Jammers box and three different flavors of Kool-Aid drink mixes on a wooden table with a white background.
Norman, OK June 20, 2018 Close up photo of a grape and orange Kool-Aid Jammers box and three different flavors of Kool-Aid drink mixes on a wooden table with a white background.

14. Pour Kool-Aid in Your Toilet

Pour a package of dark-colored Kool-Aid, like grape or strawberry, in the tank of your toilet and don’t flush it for an hour. Then, check your toilet bowl. If the water changes color, you know you have a slow leak that’s wasting water — and money. Fortunately, you can usually fix these leaks easily and cheaply.

Young couple after grocery shopping on parking lot, putting groceries in car trunk.
Young couple after grocery shopping on parking lot, putting groceries in car trunk.

15. Skip the Shopping Cart

When you run into the grocery store to “pick up a few items,” carry them in your arms instead of using a cart or shopping basket. By forcing yourself to hold your purchases, you’ll be less likely to buy things you didn’t intend to buy and don’t truly need.

Two friends checking in to a day spa
Two friends checking in to a day spa

16. Ask For Free Upgrades — Don’t Book Them in Advance

Use this trick to upgrade your vacation for free: Reserve a standard rental car or hotel room and then politely ask for a free upgrade when you arrive. If one is available, it’s usually a pretty easy score.

Man shaving face
Man shaving face

17. Get a Closer, Cheaper Shave

When your multitrack disposable razor gets dull, try pushing the blade a dozen or so times against your thigh while wearing a pair of blue jeans. This will realign and sharpen the blades, giving you more shaves for your buck.

Men cleansing shave
Men cleansing shave

18. Skip the Shaving Cream

Skip the expensive shaving cream and lather up with a bar of bath soap instead. Invest in an old-fashioned bristle brush, and you’ll get the cleanest and cheapest shave available, sans cream.

Man pouring glass of water from tap with clean filter in kitchen, close up stock photo
Man pouring glass of water from tap with clean filter in kitchen, close up stock photo

19. Install a Faucet Filter

Spend a few bucks to install a faucet water filtration system and reap the rewards all year. These easy-to-use filters trap sediment and reduce chlorine and other contaminants, so the water tastes fresher. As an added bonus, cutting out plastic water bottles is good for your budget and the environment.

Find Out: 17 Steps Millennials Can Take Now for a Brighter Financial Future

Laundry Washing Machine
Laundry Washing Machine

20. Zip Pants Before Washing

Always remember to zip up your jeans and other garments that have metal zippers before laundering them. Those little metal teeth are like miniature chainsaws, tearing up and ruining other expensive clothing in the washer and dryer.

Young girl catching water from gutter
Young girl catching water from gutter

21. Save Rainwater

Installing a rain barrel to provide water for your lawn and garden can save you a barrel of money on your water bills. Conserving water is also eco-friendly, and many municipal governments now offer tax and other incentives to encourage homeowners to reduce stormwater runoff.

Young couple sleeping in bed
Young couple sleeping in bed

22. Sync Your Sleep Schedule With Daylight

Adjusting your sleep schedule to better coincide with daylight hours will allow you to save on daily electrical usage. Plus, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

man working out in gym
man working out in gym

23. Save on a Gym Membership

Some health insurance plans offer reimbursements or discounts on gym memberships. Benefits vary by provider, so check with your insurance provider to see if you’re eligible.

Young mechanic prepairing the car for inspection,distant view,bright light.
Young mechanic prepairing the car for inspection,distant view,bright light.

24. Be Prepared With Options for Unexpected Expenses

Pretty much everyone faces unexpected expenses, whether you have a medical emergency or need repairs done to your car. If you’re lucky, you’ll have enough money saved up to pay for these expenses, but not everyone is lucky. That’s why it’s important to plan now for what you would do if you were hit with an expense you couldn’t afford. Because if you aren’t ready, you might have to skip getting the necessary work done or you could face fees and more on an unpaid bill.

Turning on off light switches
Turning on off light switches

25. Insulate Your Outlets

Stop heat loss and drafts with inexpensive, easy-to-install foam insulating gaskets on the back of electrical wall switches and outlets.

Slow cooker
Slow cooker

26. Make a Slow Cooker Humidifier

Cooking more meals at home in a slow cooker will save you some major bucks. But you can also use a slow cooker in the winter to add humidity to the air and stretch the heat in your home. Just keep it filled with water, with the lid off and the temperature set to low. It won’t cost much to operate, and house guests will be really curious about the steaming slow cooker in your bedroom.

Modern electric kettle and tea cup stock photo
Modern electric kettle and tea cup stock photo

27. Buy Granny’s Electric Teapot

You might make fun of your grandma for her electric tea kettle, but the fact is granny knows best. When boiling just a small amount of water, an electric teapot is the most economical method, compared to the microwave or stove-top — plus it’s quick.

Mother and her baby girl playing
Mother and her baby girl playing

28. Use Wool Balls in the Dryer

Skip the fabric softener and dryer sheets by making your own “wool balls” out of old woolen yarn and a pair of worn-out pantyhose — just Google “wool balls” for DIY instructions. They’ll help your clothes dry faster and keep garments soft, all without the use of chemicals.

Window glass lined with bubble wrap stock photo
Window glass lined with bubble wrap stock photo

29. Bubble-Wrap Your Windows

In the fall, lightly mist the insides of uninsulated windows with water. Then, apply a sheet of bubble wrap, bubble side facing the pane. The bubble wrap will cling to the window all winter long, boosting the insulating value, and it’ll come off neat and clean in spring.

Woman examining new smart phone
Woman examining new smart phone

30. Stay Away From Extended Service Plans

Those extended service plans that appliance stores tend to push on their customers are a great deal — for the stores selling them. While they do provide some additional protection for most products, the vast majority are never used, since many problems are covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. What’s more, people often forget they bought the extended coverage plan in the first place.

Asian woman grocery shopping at the market and holding a bottle of milk - dairy products concepts.
Asian woman grocery shopping at the market and holding a bottle of milk - dairy products concepts.

31. Choose the Store Brand

Everyone knows that generic or store-brand products are cheaper than name brands, but maybe you don’t know just how much cheaper. According to Consumer Reports, you’ll save about 25% when you buy store brands.

Mature woman pruning tomatoes in garden
Mature woman pruning tomatoes in garden

32. Grow Food, Not Lawns

The movement to replace costly, high-maintenance lawns with veggie-producing garden space is growing in popularity. Google “grow food, not lawns” for tips on how to supplement your grocery budget and reduce lawn care costs by starting an eco-friendly yard or neighborhood garden.

Woman looking into refrigerator
Woman looking into refrigerator

33. Check Your Refrigerator Seals

The seals around refrigerator and freezer doors need to be replaced periodically to avoid energy loss. Test for a tight seal by closing the door on a dollar bill; if you can pull the dollar out, the seal needs replacing, and your money is being wasted on an inflated energy bill.

Detail of dust and dirt heap accumulated on a parquet floor under a bed.
Detail of dust and dirt heap accumulated on a parquet floor under a bed.

34. Kill the Dust Bunnies

After you check the seals on your fridge, take a few minutes to vacuum out the dust bunnies living underneath it and clean the coils. Keeping the coils clean can increase the energy efficiency of a refrigerator, saving you money on your utility bills.

young man planting a tree
young man planting a tree

35. Plant Some Trees

Trees not only increase your home’s value, but if carefully positioned to shade the house and act as windbreaks, they can also reduce your home energy costs by about 25%. Talk about a growing investment.

Cleaning the clothes dryer lint trap
Cleaning the clothes dryer lint trap

36. Clear That Dryer Vent

Keep your dryer vent clean and free from blockage at all times. A clogged dryer vent reduces the appliance’s energy efficiency and can cause a fire.

Beautiful woman shopping onlain using smartphone and debit card.
Beautiful woman shopping onlain using smartphone and debit card.

37. Trick Yourself Out of Online Impulse Shopping

When shopping for an item on an e-commerce site, search for the specific product (such as “DVD player”) instead of surfing the general product category (“electronics”). One study showed that online shoppers who searched by category were three times more likely to keep browsing after they found the items they wanted.

More From GOBankingRates

Laira Martin contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money

Recommended Stories

  • Winter storm pounds Denver; Colorado could get up to 4 feet of snow; 2,000 flights canceled; tornadoes, baseball-size hail hit Texas

    Parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah were being blasted with up to four feet of snow while Texas was in recovery mode from tornadoes and hail.

  • Pastors are leaving their congregation after losing their churchgoers to QAnon

    Hundreds of pastors are decrying Christian nationalism as conspiracy theories consume churchgoers. Insider spoke to two pastors who tried to fight it.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Kyle Lowry are increasingly pouring money into startups for the thrill of investing and a chance to break down barriers for people of color

    In the last two months alone, a broad range of startups have gotten funding from NBA all-stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lasers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • A North Carolina elementary school displayed hashtags like #SlaveryForLife for a 4th-grade Civil War assignment

    Waxhaw Elementary School asked students to write tweets as various Civil War figures, then displayed them on a billboard and posted them on Facebook.

  • Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff

    In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • Inside Woody Allen’s Close Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyOver the past several weeks, audiences have been watching—and endlessly debating—Allen v. Farrow, the eye-opening HBO docuseries examining Dylan Farrow’s allegation that on Aug. 4, 1992, her adoptive father, Woody Allen, took a 7-year-old Dylan up to the attic of their Connecticut country home and molested her.The film, whose fourth and final chapter airs Sunday, March 14, provides testimony from numerous members of the Farrow-Previn clan, including Dylan, her brother Ronan, and their mother Mia; eyewitness accounts from family friends, neighbors, and hired help; interviews with state and city officials in New York and Connecticut; never-before-heard recordings of phone calls between Woody and Mia; and unearthed documents from the New York and Connecticut investigations into Dylan’s welfare. (Allen and Soon-Yi, who declined to participate in the series, released a written statement through Allen’s sister calling it “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods” and the abuse claim “categorically false.”)Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the filmmaking team behind Allen v. Farrow, feel that the Annie Hall filmmaker, whose behavior toward Dylan was deemed “grossly inappropriate” by a judge in the child-custody trial he lost, shouldn’t merely hide behind a prepared statement. “If you had nothing to hide, and you were really being falsely maligned, wouldn’t you want to speak to journalists?” Ziering told The Daily Beast. “What are you afraid of?”‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Call Out Woody Allen: ‘What Are You Afraid Of?’ One thing Woody Allen is not afraid of is defending powerful men who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct. He’s served as one of Roman Polanski’s most vocal defenders, saying the fugitive filmmaker is “a nice person” who’s “paid his dues” for raping a 13-year-old girl and then fleeing the country, and in the immediate wake of the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, accused the movie mogul’s victims of conducting “a witch hunt” against him, before walking it back.And then there’s his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.It’s not clear when Allen and Epstein first crossed paths, though the two were longtime friends and neighbors on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for years. The director and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, have been photographed a few times leaving the financier’s townhouse—including in September 2013, five years after Epstein pleaded guilty to child prostitution charges, when a Page Six headline declared: “Woody Allen pals around with child-sex creep.”Epstein “was hugging him and talking close to his ear,” and “had his arm on Woody’s shoulder,” one witness told the tabloid, adding that the pals appeared to enjoy a stroll down Madison Avenue before arriving at Epstein’s seven-story mansion.Diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen joined this walk, along with his friend, filmmaker Håkon Gundersen, who told the Norwegian newspaper DN last October: “I heard that Epstein knew Woody Allen and several other famous film producers. With my background, I thought it was very interesting.”When Allen arrived, Epstein allegedly told Gundersen, “Here you will meet someone else who is also very interested in film.” Gundersen said they all visited Central Park for about two hours that day before heading back to Epstein’s home. (Woody Allen and Soon-Yi did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.)Woody Allen spotted chumming up with convicted child-sex creep Jeffrey Epstein http://t.co/ziZl1wkhaP— Page Six (@PageSix) September 24, 2013 Around the same time, Epstein hosted another dinner at his New York home, where he introduced Allen to a connection at MIT. Joi Ito, former director of the MIT Media Lab, “met other influential individuals at meetings with Epstein, including Woody Allen, a senior executive at the Hyatt Corporation, and a former prime minister of Israel,” according to a report commissioned by the school on its ties to Epstein.MIT staff even raised the possibility that Epstein would bring Allen to campus during his October 2013 visit. “Ito expressed concern that inviting Epstein and Woody Allen to campus could create a public relations headache for MIT,” the report states. Apparently citing the Page Six story, Ito tried to dissuade Epstein from bringing Allen. “Since you two were just in the news recently, I wonder if that might be bad,” Ito emailed the financier.REVEALED: We Found Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret CharityYet Allen apparently had no qualms about consorting with a convicted sex offender who served jail time in 2008 and 2009 for soliciting an underage girl, and appeared to stay close to him until his death. In New York, Epstein was registered as a Level 3 offender, meaning he was a threat to public safety and at high risk for committing similar crimes again.The duo also reportedly had another mutual friend: Allen’s former teenage mistress, model Christina Engelhardt, who was 16 when she began dating the director in 1976. Their secret relationship lasted eight years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Engelhardt tells The Daily Beast that she worked as a personal assistant for Epstein in the early 1980s, back when he was “only a millionaire” and “wasn’t there yet” when it came to sex-trafficking underage girls. She says she told Epstein that she’d dated Allen, but that the two New Yorkers weren’t friendly yet. Christina Engelhardt Amy Graves/Getty “Nothing surprises me with either one of those men,” Engelhardt offers. “I still am shocked that these very talented people choose these sadistic paths that bring them down. There’s nothing good about it.”Working for Epstein eventually became toxic, and Engelhardt decided to flee to Italy to serve as an assistant (and muse) to director Federico Fellini, whom she says was a lovely man. As for her time with Allen and Epstein, Engelhardt says, “I escaped one monster and ran away from the other.”“Woody is a bad guy,” she adds. “And the documentary really helped open my eyes to just how bad.”In December 2010, Allen attended a lavish dinner at Epstein’s residence toasting Britain’s Prince Andrew, who faces abuse accusations himself from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein’s. Other celebrity guests at the soiree included TV journalists Katie Couric, Charlie Rose, and George Stephanopoulos, publicist Peggy Siegal, and comedian Chelsea Handler.Back then, Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay reported that “Andrew was in [a] jolly mood... ­especially when other guests, including Hollywood star Woody Allen, asked him for an invite to” the upcoming nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton.Handler recently spoke up about the event, which she described as “weird,” claiming she tagged along with Couric and was seated next to Allen and Soon-Yi. “When we got there I was like, what is this gathering?” Handler recently said on Rob Lowe’s podcast. “We had dinner and it was so awkward and so weird. I was like, what are we doing here? And then I asked Woody Allen how he and Soon-Yi met and that was when I left.”“I really was curious!” Handler added. “I had forgotten for a moment… but as it came out of my mouth, I knew that it was too late.” Allen, however, was apparently amused. “And he loved it, and Soon-Yi, I don’t think she heard it…”Epstein reportedly decorated his New York home with photos of himself and famous friends, including Allen, former President Clinton, and Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia who ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Following Epstein’s suicide whilst awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking minors, New York Times scribe James B. Stewart detailed visiting Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in August 2018, and spotting the snapshots with Allen and Clinton. “Displaying photos of celebrities who had been caught up in sex scandals of their own also struck me as odd,” Stewart wrote, adding that Epstein called him a week later and invited him to a Saturday dinner with Allen. The reporter declined.“The overriding impression I took away from our roughly 90-minute conversation was that Mr. Epstein knew an astonishing number of rich, famous and powerful people, and had photos to prove it,” Stewart continued. “He also claimed to know a great deal about these people, some of it potentially damaging or embarrassing, including details about their supposed sexual proclivities and recreational drug use.” Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and Michael Bolton Davidoff Studios Photography Allen wasn't Epstein's only Hollywood connection. The financier was friendly with disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly tried to attack a woman in Epstein’s orbit. His rolodex included a host of other celebrities including media investor Ron Burkle and actors like Kevin Spacey, Alec Baldwin, Elizabeth Hurley, and Minnie Driver.As The Daily Beast previously reported, Epstein and Allen also had mutual friends in Paris. Former French politician Jack Lang—who’s publicly defended Allen amid Dylan’s child sexual abuse allegations—claimed he met Epstein in 2012 at a party hosted by Princess Camilla of Bourbon Two Sicilies. The socialite threw the party in Allen’s honor.One victim of Epstein even mentioned meeting Allen in a lawsuit she filed against the financier’s estate. The woman, referred to as Priscilla Doe, says she was a 20-year-old dancer in New York when Epstein began abusing her in 2006 until 2012—including when he was on “work release” at the Palm Beach County lockup.“On one occasion, Jeffrey Epstein forced [Priscilla Doe] to serve hors d’oeuvres at Epstein’s private party with Woody Allen,” Doe’s lawsuit states. “This server’s role was forced upon [her] in order to demean her, frighten her, and impress upon her the need for her to conceal the commercial sex trafficking enterprise he was running.”Asked about Doe’s complaint, her lawyer Brad Edwards said, “Woody was a very close friend of Epstein’s. They hung out quite frequently. I cannot comment beyond that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Trump was supposed to be a political Godzilla in exile. Instead, he’s adrift.

    Even allies say the president is lacking an apparatus and direction as he sorts out just what he wants to do in his post-presidency.

  • After Kate Middleton paid her respects at vigil to Sarah Everard, police moved in and started arresting women

    Sarah Everard's vigil on Saturday attracted hundreds of demonstrators, including an unannounced visit by the Duchess of Cambridge.