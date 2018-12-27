37 of the most brutal Trump burns tweeted by Stephen King in 2018

He may be a best-selling author, but the majority of Stephen King's tweets aren't about books. They're about politics.

Trump, more specifically. Although the horror master does tweet about a whole range of things — everything from truly terrifying photos of his dog Molly to his idea for a new type of car — the current President is the most frequently recurring topic on King's timeline.

He has been for a while now, in fact, and 2018 was absolutely no exception. From the politically analytical to the no-holds-barred blunt, here are some of Stephen King's most brutal Trump Twitter burns of the past year...

1.

When Blabbermouth Don talks about who has the bigger nuclear button, I think we all know what he's talking about. It's your basic dick-measuring contest. Sad! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2018

2.

Legislators, you need to impeach Blabbermouth Don or force him to resign before he kills us all. He is no longer competent to serve as Chief Executive, if he ever was. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2018

3.

Anyone who has to call himself a genius...isn’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 6, 2018

4.

Trump supporters: how much more of this vile poison do you have to swallow before you finally vomit up this racist excuse for a world leader? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 12, 2018

5.

History will extract a very high price for those Republicans who are now enabling a racist, narcissistic, lazy, and incompetent Commander-in-Chief. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 16, 2018

6.

The Doomsday Clock now stands at two minutes to midnight. Thanks, Trump. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 25, 2018

7.

Set aside for a moment that Trump is a narcissistic, bad-tempered, lazy, and unprepared president, and consider this: the State of the Union is about to be given by a sexual predator who lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 29, 2018

8.

Folks willing to give Trump a pass because their 401ks are swelling remind me of Italians willing to give Mussolini a pass because he made the trains run on time. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 29, 2018

9.

Having Trump as president is like tapping the drunkest guy at the party to be the designated driver. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 5, 2018

10.

Everything about Trump and his administration is ugly, mean-spirited, small-minded, skeevy, and just plain wrong. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2018

11.

Trump Entertainment presents: HONEY, I SHRANK THE STOCK MARKET. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 22, 2018

12.

What fascinates me—mesmerizes me—isn't so much Trump himself as the American government he's crafted: a major world power with no policy, no consistency, and no idea what it's doing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2018

13.

The current White House staff is bad tempered, arrogant, insensitive, and largely incompetent. What does that say about the boss? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 11, 2018

14.

Trumpie, you're a dope. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 14, 2018

15.

Not to be snarky, but Melania can probably use a week’s rest from Blabbermouth Don. Sounds heavenly to me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 14, 2018

16.

I would rather eat a raw weasel. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2018

17.

Trump is totally incompetent. Incapable. Lost. He needs to be impeached before he can damage the republic more than he already has. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 26, 2018

18.

See? Trump promised to drain the swamp, and this is how he’s doing it. Pigs at the trough, oink-oink-oink. https://t.co/WAR6oABOLx — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 7, 2018

19.

Blabbermouth Don has not unblocked me. Yet somehow I soldier on, though my film of tears occasionally causes me to stagger. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 7, 2018

20.

Dear Group of 7: I am sorry you had to put up with Blabbermouth Don. And embarrassed. Please don’t judge us too harshly. Remember that he lost the popular vote by 3 million. Most of us want nothing to do with that asshat. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 10, 2018

21.