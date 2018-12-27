37 of the most brutal Trump burns tweeted by Stephen King in 2018

Sam Haysom

He may be a best-selling author, but the majority of Stephen King's tweets aren't about books. They're about politics.

Trump, more specifically. Although the horror master does tweet about a whole range of things — everything from truly terrifying photos of his dog Molly to his idea for a new type of car — the current President is the most frequently recurring topic on King's timeline.

SEE ALSO: 38 times Stephen King absolutely slammed Donald Trump on Twitter

He has been for a while now, in fact, and 2018 was absolutely no exception. From the politically analytical to the no-holds-barred blunt, here are some of Stephen King's most brutal Trump Twitter burns of the past year...

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

We wouldn't be at all surprised if there were more where these came from in 2019...

WATCH: How Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' survived development hell

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f1356%2f0cf100c2 f28a 4535 ad43 83c4c1949321