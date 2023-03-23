37-year-old Lebanon inmate who failed to return from work release back in jail, police say

A 37-year-old Lebanon man who failed to return to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility after his work release is back behind bars, according to court documents.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by the jail in reference to a Terance Brent, who failed to return from work release. Brent had left the jail around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17, to begin a shift at Brentwood Industries in West Lebanon Township, court records state. He was expected to return by 8:15 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

Terance Brent:Police looking for a 37-year-old Lebanon inmate who failed to return from work release

When police contacted Brent's mother, they were told she had dropped her son off across the street from the correctional facility around 8:10 a.m. March 18 and saw him walking toward the jail. The correctional facility officials told police that Brent failed to show up for work at Brentwood Industries for his shift.

Brent was returned to the Lebanon County Correction Facility around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Lebanon City Police Department, according to state police representatives. Police have not stated how he was apprehended as of Thursday afternoon.

Brent also pled guilty to escape after he fled from a probation officer in October 2020. He is scheduled to have a hearing before Magisterial Judge Anthony J. Verna at 8 a.m. March 30.

