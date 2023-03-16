37-year-old man dies in Milwaukee County Jail, marking the 4th death in custody in 9 months

A 37-year-old man died in Milwaukee County Jail on Thursday morning.

About 9:12 a.m., jail personnel discovered the man "unconscious and nonresponsive" in his bed in his cell during a scheduled medical check, according to a statement from the Milwaukee County Sherriff's Office.

Staff immediately performed life-saving measures that was later continued by first responders from the Milwaukee Fire Department. The man was declared dead at 9:49 a.m.

The man had been placed in custody at the jail on Jan. 31, 2023, on 1st-degree reckless endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon and drug charges.

As the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office cannot legally investigate itself, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is carrying out the investigation into the death. Milwaukee County referred questions to Waukesha County.

In the last nine months, three other people have died in the jail: 21-year-old Brieon Green, who died by suicide at the County Jail four hours after his arrest at Bradford Beach; 20-year-old Cilivea Thyrion, who died by apparent suicide after swallowing a diaper while she was on suicide watch; and 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who was charged in the 2006 shooting in South Shore Park that killed two and injured three others during a Memorial Day picnic and whose cause of death is still unknown.

County officials are calling for an audit of the facility, with a particular focus on suicide prevention protocols and policies.

