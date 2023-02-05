37-year-old man killed in East St. Louis in second fatal shooting in eight hours

A 37-year-old St. Louis man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting Saturday night in East St. Louis.

It was the second fatal shooting in that city on Saturday. The first occurred in the afternoon, leaving a 29-year-old Washington Park man dead.

East St. Louis police received a call in reference to the second shooting just after 10 p.m. It occurred in the 600 block of North 22nd Street.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim Sunday as Bryan Campbell, of the 4000 block of Page Boulevard in St. Louis. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

East St. Louis police were joined in the investigation by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group.

“One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” an ISP press release stated.

No information was immediately available on the wounded man’s name or condition, whether any suspects had been identified or a possible motive for the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.

The first shooting in East St. Louis on Saturday occurred about 2 p.m. at 18th Street and Missouri Avenue, according to the Illinois State Police. A man was killed and a passenger in his vehicle was wounded.

Dye identified the victim in that case as Jamal K. Billups, of the 1500 block of North 49th Street in Washington Park. Billups was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to a hospital. No further information was available.

Any witnesses with information regarding these crimes are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314 725-8477 or the Public Enforcement Safety Group at 618 900-4338. Tipsters can remain anonymous.