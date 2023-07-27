A 37-year-old was shot in an apparent road rage incident on Greenfield Ave. in West Allis

An apparent road rage incident led to gunshots in West Allis on July 26.

Around 5:11 p.m., two drivers stopped in traffic in the 10300 block of West Greenfield Avenue, according to police. A verbal altercation between them turned physical when a 25-year-old Milwaukee man shot a 37-year-old man from New Berlin.

The man who was shot fled the scene, driving west where he struck another vehicle in the 10600 block of West Greenfield Avenue. He continued before crashing into a light pole and stopping in a yard on the northwest corner of South 124th Street and West Greenfield Avenue, police said.

The 37-year-old was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Authorities believe his injuries are not life threatening.

The 25-year-old remained on-scene and is in custody, police said.

Officers recovered one firearm.

Traffic along West Greenfield Avenue was disrupted for about two hours, police said.

Brookfield and New Berlin police departments are involved with the investigation and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The investigation is active and anyone with further information can contact Lieutenant Timothy Gold of the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8078.

