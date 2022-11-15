37-year-old trafficker sentenced to 25 years for forcing two girls into sex in Arlington

An Arlington man who forced two young girls into sex trafficking was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison for the crimes, according to officials with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

A Tarrant County jury found Otis Wesley Lang, 37, guilty on three counts of child sex trafficking and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Jurors sentenced him to 25 years on each count and fined him $12,500. The sentences will be served concurrently.

“We will protect the most vulnerable in our society,” said Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorney Lindy Borchardt in a Tuesday news release. “We are sending a strong message that our young girls will not be the prey of sex traffickers.”

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Vassar was the other prosecutor in the case.

In the summer of 2019 in the Arlington area, Lang met the two girls through a mutual acquaintance and started recruiting them for prostitution. He later sexually assaulted one of the girls.

The two victims in the case were teenagers at the time they were sex trafficked by Lang.