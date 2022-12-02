37-year-old who vanished in May found dead in vacant school, TN cops say. ‘My poor boy’

Human remains found in a vacant school have been identified as a man who vanished in May, Tennessee police say.

Knoxville police officers said human remains were found inside the empty Knoxville Baptist Christian School property the morning of Monday, Nov. 28. On Thursday, medical examiners identified the remains as 37-year-old Jeremy Stout.

Stout was reported missing in May, according to a Nov. 28 Facebook post from the police department. Foul play is not suspected in his death.

Family members shared on Facebook that they had been searching for Stout for nearly seven months and were devastated by the news.

“My poor boy has went to be with God. Jeremy was a good hearted person, he loved his family and that’s what got him through (tough) times,” his mom wrote in a Facebook post.

“I thought you were still out there,” she said. “Never in my wildest dreams thought it would come to this.”

