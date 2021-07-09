37-year-old woman identified as homicide victim in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas, police have identified a woman who was shot Thursday morning and died inside her home.

The shooting was reported about 9:40 a.m. in the 1400 Block of North Eighth Street, according to a news release distributed by Nancy Chartrand, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokeswoman.

Officers found the woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Jones, with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made related to the case and there is no suspect information available yet.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This incident marks the 19th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year. Last year to this date there had been 28 homicides in Kansas City.