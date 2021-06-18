37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jun. 18—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Charles Edward Webb, 1303 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dustin Lee Stamper, 2123 Hill, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan Keith Cox, 1209 Pine St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Larry W. Fugate, Jr., 100 N. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn M. Watts, 9 Dedham Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bonnie A. King, 5032 College Corner Pk., #39, Oxford; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of hashish (direct), and possession of drugs (direct).

Kelly Holland, 1448 Tuley Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of signal lights.

Britney Ann Bowman, 6351 Jamesfield Court, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of forgery.

Kimberly Anne Gadd, 1105 Baltimore Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility.

Tracie Lee Ramsey, 14026 Fairfield Pkwy.; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension and speed limits.

Dillard A. Saylor, 2029 Harvard St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

William Lee Salzl-Tucker, 1635 Krylon Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to reinstate a license, and slow speed.

Jefferie A. Duncan, 8200 Sibey Road, Maineville; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua C. Ledford, 4652 Todd Road, Franklin; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Antoin D. Walton, 210 Bavarian Drive, Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), driving under suspension, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Riley, 842 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking and domestic violence.

Sierra N. Burch, 2795 Springdale Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Shanara Connelly, 301 Vanderveer St., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on two counts of assault.

Sarahann M. Ruiz, 165 Baker Lane, Carlisle; indicted on two counts of theft by deception (direct), and one count each of theft (direct) and tampering with records (direct).

Michael A. Sanders, 301 Walnut St., Dayton, Ky.; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), misuse of credit cards (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Larry Merida, 646 McKinnley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Marc K. Stubblefield, 7171 Martin Luther King Blvd., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jessica Wilder, 2095 Aaron Drive, Apt. 5, Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Calvin Simmons, 603 Granada, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David L. Huffman, 665 Campground Lane, Triadelphia, WV; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James Pope, 281 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kathy Foxx, 5229 Lamme Road, Moraine; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs.

Kristy Renee Lafleur, 850 Hartz Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin.

Robert Wray, 121 Boulder Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Terry Lee Campbell, 422 1/2 Forest Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Shannon K. Davis, 3220 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Darrell E. Potts, 2085 Cosmos Drive, Apt. B2, Loveland; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under OVI suspension.

Gregory S. Hall, 362 Pleasant Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Christopher Auburn, 8501 Crestmont Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie William Pace, 318 N. American Blvd., Vandalia; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas Matthew Dennis, 109 Welch Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jacob Chambers, 526 Corona Ave., Apt. C, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.