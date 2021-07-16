37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jul. 16—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Meagan K. Lemaster, 141 E. 6th St., Apt 3C, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cye Anderson, 1070 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of heroin (direct).

Craig M. Eldridge, 1324 Fayette St., Connersville, In.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dillard Albert Saylor, 2029 Harvard St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, theft, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

Anthony Wilson, 1522 Taylor Ave., Middletown; indicted on four counts of receiving stolen property (direct), and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and receiving stolen property.

Homar Luna, 3352 Redbud Court, Erlanger, Ky.; indicted on one count of misuse of credit cards.

Brandon M. Riddle, 3100 Andrew St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Larren Jamar Martin, 15 Sherwood Blvd., #4, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Edward Lewis, 1518 Forest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Zachary Raymond Sizemore, 1121 Reservoir St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mandy Jo Childers, 803 Coleman Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaleb Corelle Coleman, 34 Lakeshore Drive, #45, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Robert E. Moore, 1632 Garfield Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dejuan James Mitchell, 273 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of abduction, criminal trespass, and petty theft (direct).

Kelli Y. Nunamaker, 374 Bavarian Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Stephen J. Murnahan, 2504 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and sexual imposition (direct).

Keith W. Goldsmith, 817 Heaton St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ronald Stone, 829 Hutchins Ave., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brian A. Rose, 1202 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Kelli Roberts, 11357 Trailing Oak, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Stephen Justice, 60 Coyle St., Owingsville, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.

Joshua Moler, 4142 Pennyroyal Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Karon Maurice Davis, 7730 Chatham St., Detroit, Mi.; indicted on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of identity fraud.

Martin Heinly, 7973 Mulberry St., Maineville; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Chelsea Savannah Stuparich, 7973 Mulberry St., Maineville; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Tyler Joseph Plowman, 49 Turner Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Kaitlyn Meachelle Starcher, 49 Turner Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

Austin Taylor Colwell, 111 Ridge Road, #401, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Robert W. Staton, 135 Kings Mill Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and criminal damaging or endangering.

Rodney Sykes Jr., 65 S. Moss Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Derricka Ajanae Briggitte Shonte Watson, 2036 Kensington Place, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft, possessing criminal tools, and petty theft.

Richard Damon Cullison, 634 Moses Drive, Apt. A, Franklin; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Danielle Breeden, 1824 Eldora Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of endangering children.

Michael Roy Brewer, 1725 S. Liberty St., Muncie, In.; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud and forgery.

Randel McFerron, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 196, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dawn McFerron, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 196, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Wilkinson, 5825 Russell Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of vandalism.