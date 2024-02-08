Here are 37 places in the Tri-State where you can get your gumbo on this Mardi Gras season

EVANSVILLE — Fat Tuesday is coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and it’s time to party. It's been a weird year for crawfish due to weather conditions in the South, and many restaurants will not be serving whole boiled crawfish, or they will be in short supply; if you find some, be prepared for higher costs on them.

Nevertheless, the party will go on. The following restaurants will be offering Cajun and Creole treats, events and specials. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

It's time for some Southern Seafood.

East Side

5724 E. Virginia St.; 812-401-2233; Feb. 1-13

Catfish Willy’s always offers boils and delicious Southern-inspired seafood dishes, but will have a special Mardi Gras menu this year featuring a Jumbo Loaded Gator Tater, Bayou fried frog legs, loaded baked oysters, daiquiris and much more for a limited time.

1121 Washington Square; 812-437-9920; Feb. 8-13

Shrimp boil, crab cakes, gator bites, chicken and sausage gumbo, jambalaya, red beans and rice, bread pudding and more will be on the menu.

4920 Bellemeade Ave.; 812-475-8593; Feb. 8-10

Cajun BBQ shrimp, oysters on the half shell and breaded, crawfish boil, etouffee, gumbo, jambalaya, red beans and rice, catfish and oyster Po’ boys, cornbread and more along with Hurricanes and other drink specials. Friday night, Feb. 9, is a ticketed-only event with Grammy-nominated Danielle Nicole.

1801 N. Green River Road; 812-401-4630; Feb. 9-13th

O'Brian's special menu will include red beans and rice, jambalaya, gumbo, Cajun hot wings and much more.

600 N. Green River Road; 812-303-6338 Feb. 1-29

Stop in any time for Cajun seafood boils, fried seafood baskets and more, but during the month of February, fresh crawfish and gumbo will be on the menu.

4001 E. Eichel Ave; 812-476-2384; Feb. 8-13

Fresh gulf shrimp boils, shrimp etouffee, po’boys, the house specialty drunken chicken, boudin balls and much more.

West Franklin Street

1418 W. Franklin St.; 812-401-2332; Feb. 8-13

Hot Cheeto boudin balls and a surprise variety of gumbo will be on the menu.

2124 W. Franklin St.; 812-401-1730; Feb. 8-13

On the menu will be citrus marinated and fried Florida gator tail, crab stuffed Gulf grouper, a chicken roulade with tasso ham; a 16-ounce porterhouse pork chop grilled and smothered with Andouille gravy; seafood gumbo, muffaletta flat bread, king cake bread pudding and more.

2131 W. Franklin St.; 812-401-1699; Feb. 6-13

On the menu at Chasers you'll find seafood gumbo, fresh oysters on the half shell, seafood boils, crawfish dip, po' boys, red beans & rice, seafood ramen bowls, bread pudding, king cake, and much more.

209 N. Wabash Ave.; 812-909-1956; Feb. 6-13

At Damsel, you'll find crawfish, sausage and chicken gumbo; boudin bites; chicken, shrimp, or gator po' boys; and gator fries.

W. Franklin St.; Feb. 10

The Franklin Street Events Association will host the 10th Annual Franklin St. Gumbo Cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 1-4 p.m. on West Franklin Street. Tickets are $25 if purchased ahead of time or $30 on the day of the event. Businesses and non-profit groups will be serving gumbo all along the length of West Franklin Street. Purchase online and pick up mug at a Franklin street location which will be named before the event.

2100 W. Franklin St.; 812-424-1420; Feb. 6-13

Watch for chalkboard specials including gumbo, red beans and rice, oyster po' boys, blackened sandwiches, hurricanes and other drink specials, and more.

1331 W. Franklin St.; 812-437-0171; Feb. 7-13

New chef and owner Charles Mereday will be cooking up grilled oysters Drago's-style with a light cheese and herb topping, oysters on the half shell, crawfish boil, crawfish dip, duck and Andouille gumbo, barbecue shrimp New Orleans-style, red beans and rice, and grilled Conecuh sausage.

2659 Mt. Vernon Ave.; 812-464-8300; Feb. 1-13

While supplies last, Leroy's will be serving gumbo with or without shrimp, red beans and rice with sausage, and shrimp and rice.

2207 W. Franklin St.; 812-422-3983; Feb. 13

A special Fat Tuesday party will welcome the public to the Riverbend Club with jambalaya, fried alligator with zesty sauce, shrimp or fish po' boy sandwiches; shrimp and grits with Cajun Cornbread, creamy Cajun pasta with garlic bread; oysters on the half shell and bread pudding.

Downtown

915 Main St.; 812-550-1127; Feb. 16

Keep Mardi Gras going just a little longer. A special Mardi Gras dinner with food provided by Jan's Place will happen at the 7Mile Lounge on Friday, Feb. 16. Tickets are $60. Dinner includes a garden salad, Cajun stuffed chicken breast, seafood gumbo with rice, garlic bread and a bottle of wine.

101 S.E First St. Suite 1; 812-402-1515; Feb. 10 and Feb. 13

Myriad Brewing Company will be hosting the Pappa Bear's Catering truck on Saturday, Feb. 10 and Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 4:30-8 p.m. On the menu will be boudin and crawfish cakes with chipotle mayo, red beans and rice with sausage, gumbo, Cajun shrimp or chicken pasta, crawfish dip, blackened tilapia tacos, bread pudding and more.

Central

222 E. Columbia St.; 812-425-2515; Feb. 9-13

At Deerhead you'll find spicy Cajun chicken bites, red beans and rice, jambalaya, seafood gumbo with shrimp and crab, and hurricanes.

Numerous locations around Evansville

The Donut Bank is making king cakes through Mardi Gras or until supplies are gone. Visit donutbank.com for locations and phone numbers.

1400 W. Maryland St.; 812-633-8989; Feb. 11-13

Our newest Cajun restaurant has a full-time menu of seafood and chicken gumbo, crawfish cornbread, red beans and rice, fried gator and catfish baskets, fresh scratch beignets and much more. Between Feb. 11 and 13, shrimp and grits, oysters, crawfish dip and other savory surprises will appear on the menu.

718 N. Third Ave.; 812-423-0872; Feb. 8-13

Rick's is back to a full Mardi Gras menu. Look for po' boys with blackened chicken, catfish, shrimp, or oysters; oysters on the half shell; boudin balls; jambalaya, red beans and rice, chicken creole and more.

Haynie's Corner

1114 Parrett St.; 812-401-3800; Feb. 1-29

Mo's House will be serving special Mardi Gras-themed cocktails throughout the month of February. Look for hurricanes, Sazeracs, daiquiris and specialty cocktails such as the NOLA 75 with Citadelle Gin, Chinola Liqueur, agave and Champagne; and the Bacchanalian with Pierre Ferrand Cognac, Merlot, agave nectar and lemon.

1112 Parrett St.; 812-401-3333; Feb. 8-10

Chef Russ Lloyd will prepare a special Mardi Gras menu of: Oysters on the halfshell or chargrilled; fried shrimp and crawfish toast with citrus slaw and teriyaki New Orleand Bbq sauce; deep fried rabbit and pork ravioli with creole sauce; turtle soup with Sherry; seafood crepes with shrimp, crab and crawfish served with dirty rice, mixed greens and smoked oyster and tasso hollandaise sauce; fried quail with jambalaya, a Cajun stuffed potato and alligator sauce piquant; and chicory coffee crème brulee.

Newburgh

711 State St., Newburgh, Ind.; 812-858-9069; Feb. 8-13

Hop over to Kapperman Post #44 for jambalaya; gumbo; shrimp etouffee; red beans and rice; shrimp, oyster, catfish and gator po' boy sandwiches; fried seafood and shrimp boil with sides of corn, potatoes, hush puppies and remoulade sauce and more.

8309 Bell Oaks Drive; 812-490-7778; Feb. 7-13

On the menu at Archie & Clyde's are fresh shucked oysters, gator tail bites, gumbo, shrimp etouffee, boudin balls, mini crab cakes, cajun hush puppies, peel and eat shrimp, po' boys with Cajun catfish or shrimp and bread pudding. After 4 p.m. you may order a dinner with Cajun catfish, shrimp and Andouille sausage.

1016 Indiana 662 W.; 812-853-9550; Feb. 5-13

At the Knob you'll find fried gator, oysters, catfish curls, Creole catfish, po’ boys, muffaletta, crawfish and andouille pizza, gumbo, crawfish chili, bread pudding and more.

8245 High Pointe Drive, Newburgh, Ind.; Feb. 9 and 16

Myriad in Newburgh will be hosting Pappa Bear's Catering truck on Friday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 16, from 4:30-8 p.m. On the menu will be boudin and crawfish cakes with chipotle mayo, red beans and rice with sausage, gumbo, Cajun shrimp or chicken pasta, crawfish dip, blackened tilapia tacos, bread pudding and more.

4222 Bell Road; 812-269-7410; Feb. 9-13

Neighbors will be offering a special shrimp and sausage gumbo.

North

12945 Highway 57, Daylight, Ind.; 812-867-6786; Feb. 13

At the Frontier, they'll be serving sausage and chicken gumbo, po'boy sandwiches, crawfish etouffee and more.

104 N. Main St., Fort Branch, Ind.; 812-615-0039; Feb. 9-11

R'z is cooking up a big Cajun menu this year with crawfish pie, breaded okra, boudin balls, gumbo, crawfish etouffee, red beans and rice, drunken chicken, muffuletta sandwiches, creole shrimp, beignets, bananas foster bread pudding and more.

West and Mount Vernon

96 N. Barker Ave.; 812-437-5079; Feb. 15

The Barker Brewhouse will be hosting Pappa Bear's Catering truck on Thursday, Feb. 15. from 5-8 p.m. On the menu will be boudin and crawfish cakes with chipotle mayo, red beans and rice with sausage, gumbo, Cajun shrimp or chicken pasta, crawfish dip, blackened tilapia tacos, bread pudding and more.

3725 Saint Phillips Road S., Mount Vernon, Ind.; 812-985-2121; Feb. 9-13

At Zaps, you'll find shrimp and catfish po' boy sandwiches, red beans and rice, gumbo, gator bites, and Jambalaya on the menu.

434 Southwind Plaza, Mount Vernon, Ind.; Feb. 13

A special Fat Tuesday menu at The Zone will include seafood gumbo with shrimp and crab, jambalaya, red beans and rice, a crawfish boil, and bread pudding. After 4 p.m. have Cajun fried shrimp, Bourbon Street pasta, Andouille sausage and chicken pasta with crawfish cream sauce, and beignets.

Kentucky

3541 US Highway 60 E. in Morganfield, Ky.; 270-389-0047; Feb. 13

It’s always Cajun Country inside the Feed Mill, but on Fat Tuesday, enjoy a special crawfish/shrimp boil with potatoes, corn and sausage and free king cake and beads for everyone. There will be an all-you-can-eat Cajun special of red beans, gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp Creole and crawfish etouffee. The bar will be serving hurricanes.

128 Second St., Henderson, Ky.; 270-869-2214; Feb. 1-29

Find Homer's special take on Cajun with this month's specials--wings with Creole Parmesan sauce, smoked chicken and Andouille sausage etouffee, a barbeque brisket and pork po' boy, Cajun macaroni salad, and hurricane and king cake daiquiris.

136 Second St., Henderson, Ky.; 270-212-3653 Feb. 1-13

Oysters on the half shell with cocktail sauce; Gulf shrimp and Andouille sausage gumbo; a blackened shrimp po' boy; blackened pork tenderloin with Cajun-spiced honey sauce, greens and red beans over grits; Bananas Foster Imposter- cinnamon and banana stuffed fried wontons with caramelized bananas, chicory rum caramel, and candied walnuts with ice cream; and a New Orleans Sazerac.

201 W. Second St., Owensboro, Ky.; 270-240-4556; Feb. 7-13

Lure in Owensboro will be serving gumbo, jambalaya, boudin balls, muffuletta, and savory Cajun blue crab cheesecake.

