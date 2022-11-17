These 37 Republicans Voted Against a Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriage
(Bloomberg) -- The Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect the right of same-sex couples to marry passed by a 62-37 procedural vote in the Senate, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats.
The legislation, sponsored by Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Tammy Baldwin and Republican Susan Collins, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act that defined marriage as between a man and a woman under federal law and ensure benefits for all married couple. The previous law was struck down by the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which requires all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriages.
Today’s vote is a big win for Democrats concerned that the conservative-leaning Supreme Court might reconsider Obergefell. Some Republicans argued that the bill is unnecessary and raised doubt on whether the Supreme Court would overturn the ruling.
These are the Republicans who voted against the bill.
Voted Nay
John Barrasso, Wyoming
Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee
John Boozman, Arkansas
Mike Braun, Indiana
Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
John Cornyn, Texas
Tom Cotton, Arkansas
Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
Mike Crapo, Idaho
Ted Cruz, Texas
Steve Daines, Montana
Deb Fischer, Nebraska
Lindsey Graham, South Carolina
Chuck Grassley, Iowa
Bill Hagerty, Tennessee
Josh Hawley, Missouri
John Hoeven, North Dakota
Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi
Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
John Kennedy, Louisiana
James Lankford, Oklahoma
Mike Lee, Utah
Roger Marshall, Kansas
Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
Jerry Moran, Kansas
Rand Paul, Kentucky
Jim Risch, Idaho
Mike Rounds, South Dakota
Marco Rubio, Florida
Rick Scott, Florida
Tim Scott, South Carolina
Richard Shelby, Alabama
John Thune, South Dakota
Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
Tommy Tuberville, Alabama
Roger Wicker, Mississippi
Not Voting
Ben Sasse, Nebraska
