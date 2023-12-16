$372m grant awarded to Mass. for Cape Cod bridge replacement project

A $372 grant has just been awarded to MassDOT and the Army Corps of Engineers to help replace the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

The Mega (National Infrastructure Project Assistance) grant program is awarding the money as the dual bridges have begun to feel their age.

A report released in October detailed how the two bridges are impacting local communities, businesses, and residents.

The Bourne and the Sagamore Bridges, owned by the federal government, were built in 1933.

The bridges are the sole access point for the more than 35 million vehicles that cross the canal each year, and serve as the main gateway to Cape Cod for more than 260,000 Cape and Islands residents and over 5 million visitors annually, lawmakers wrote.

BIG NEWS: Team MA just won $372M in federal funding to help rebuild the Cape Cod Bridges—the full amount of our first application!



This puts us in an even stronger position to bring home the rest of the funding. Thank you @POTUS, @SecretaryPete, @SenWarren, @SenMarkey, &… — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) December 16, 2023

