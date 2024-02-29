37th annual Golden Apple Awards honors teachers from all three Tippecanoe public schools

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Greater Lafayette Commerce hosted its 37th annual Golden Apple Awards ceremony Tuesday evening, honoring five teachers among Tippecanoe County's three public school districts.

Rachel Hazaray, chair of Greater Lafayette Commerce's board of directors and deputy general council for Subaru of Indiana Automotive, told ceremony attendees that the pool of over 200 candidates for the 2024 awards was fierce competition.

"The best teachers stay with us forever — they encourage, cajole, innovate and challenge," Hazaray said. "They impart not just knowledge, but a love of learning and discovery, and we think that's worth celebrating."

The 2024 Golden Apple Award winners pose together following their award ceremony. From left to right are John Levy, William Huston, Macy Shanklin, Sarah Emerson and Megan Keller.

Joining the 180 previous Golden Apple Award recipients are as follows:

William Huston, a science teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School

Macy Shanklin, a fourth grade teacher at Edgelea Elementary School

John Levy, a history teacher at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School

Megan Keller, a first grade teacher at Mayflower Mill Elementary School

Sarah Emerson, a second and third grade high ability teacher at Dayton Elementary School

Sponsors for the 2024 award ceremony included Raeco Realty, Old National Bank, Purdue University's College of Education, Wintek, Duke Energy, SDI Innovations, Hooth Thompson, Ivy Tech Community College, Premient, Evonik, Iron Workers Local 22, IU Health Arnett, Coors Remodeling, and Stuart and Branigin.

