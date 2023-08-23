37th Trappings of Texas exhibit opens Sept. 14 at Museum of the Big Bend

Aug. 22—The opening weekend of the 37th Annual Trappings of Texas exhibit at the Museum of the Big Bend is Sept. 14-16, a press release detailed.

Thirty-seven years ago, Gary Dunshee, Joel Nelson and Barnie Nelson traveled to Elko, Nevada, for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. While there, they saw an exhibit of cowboy gear and art. The group decided that Alpine could and should host a similar event in the cattle country of the Big Bend, the release said.

Together they created the Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering (now the Lone Star Poetry Gathering) and Trappings of Texas. Both events are hosted on the campus of SRSU, with the home of Trappings of Texas at the Museum of the Big Bend.

The exhibit showcases well-established artists beside up and coming craftsmen. An exciting new change is in store this year's participants and attendees for the three-day opening weekend of events. The show and sale will be held in the new Emmett and Miriam McCoy building in the beautiful temporary exhibit space.

This expanded space will highlight works in the Tom Lea Gallery, featuring the artist's paintings which tell the history of beef cattle in the Americas. Additionally, Fred Darge work which captures ranching in the southern section of Brewster County on ranches that now are part of Big Bend National Park are hanging in the hallways of the new building. It's a true melding of historic art with contemporary western art and custom cowboy gear.

"We are so excited to have on exhibit and sale some of the best art and gear in the new Emmett and Miriam McCoy Building. What makes Trappings such a unique event is that many of the artists are here for the entire weekend," Mary Bones, the museum's director, said in the release. "This gives buyers and folks who are interested in understanding how they create their work an opportunity to learn from some of the best. On Friday and Saturday, artists will be set up on the Cultural Events patio to work on their projects so you can see them at work and have the chance to listen to some of the best storytellers in the country."

For a complete experience, visit museumofthebigbend.com to learn about becoming a sponsor of the event. The tax-deductible sponsorships help support Trappings of Texas and the Museum of the Big Bend, ensuring that Western art continues to be exhibited in the Big Bend for the others to see, appreciate and purchase.

For more information, call 432-837-8145.