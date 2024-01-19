$38.5M Los Angeles mansion with its own chapel may be answer to your prayers. Take a look

Golf club magnate and airport entrepreneur David G. Price’s extraordinary Spanish Colonial-style estate in Los Angeles comes with a gorgeous chapel on the property.

Price’s Southern California estate hit the market Thursday for $38.5 million. He died Oct. 31, 2023 at age 91.

The property, which combines three parcels to form one of the largest properties in the Brentwood Park community, sits on 1.4 acres. The main residence has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Known as Camino con Cristo, the Spanish Colonial-style main residence — six bedrooms and seven bathrooms across more than 8,000 square feet of living space — is believed to have been designed in 1928 by California architect John Byers, according to Douglas Elliman real estate firm, which holds the listing.

In 2007, renowned architect and designer Thomas Callaway expanded and upgraded the house, which showcases vaulted ceilings, fine wrought iron details and double French doors that give the home a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Callaway wasn’t finished. Later, he added a two-story guest house with two bedrooms and a separate standalone living room/pool house to the property. He also designed the timber and masonry loggia with a fireplace.

Callaway’s standout design, however, is the Mission Revival-style chapel. David Price and his wife Helen became devout Christians later in their lives, according to Helen’s son Craig McDonald, who told Mansion Global that the sanctuary was “a space for them to be able to go and have time and quiet and to study.”

Other highlights include formal living, dining, and family rooms, an eat-in kitchen, a library, an office and three second-story ensuite bedrooms. The primary suite features a fireplace, two bathrooms, a showroom closet and balcony.

David and Anna Solomon of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents for the stunning home.

In 1999, Price purchased Camino con Cristo for $5.5 million, property records show.

Price founded the American Golf Corp., which manages golf courses, and managed the American Airport Corp. for 40 years. Price operated the restaurant Don the Beachcomber, built the DC3 restaurant at the Santa Monica Airport and co-founded Oaks Christian School.

He was a huge aviation enthusiast and lover of vintage planes. He often flew his P-51 Mustang Cottonmouth at the Santa Monica Airport, according to his obituary.

