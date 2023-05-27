$38.8 Billion in U.S. Treasury? For These Billionaires, That’s Nothing.

The Treasury Department building in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2023. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said its cash balance fell to $38.8 billion as of Thursday, as the United States inched toward running out of cash to pay its bills.

That was significantly lower than the $316 billion the department had in operating cash, which is held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, at the start of the month.

Just how empty is the Treasury cash coffer? For comparison, $38.8 billion is on par with the gross domestic product of Bahrain and Paraguay and lower than the net worth of more than two dozen of the wealthiest people in the world. Of course, much of the assets of those billionaires are tied up in stocks, rather than liquid assets.

Here is a list of people with higher net worths than the U.S. cash reserves, according to Bloomberg News’ Billionaire Index as of Thursday. (Under the news agency’s editorial policy, its billionaire owner, Michael Bloomberg, is not considered for the index. Forbes, though, estimates his net worth at $94.5 billion.)

— Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury group LVMH: $189 billion

— Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter: $179 billion

— Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon: $139 billion

— Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft: $125 billion

— Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chair of Oracle: $116 billion

— Steve Ballmer, investor and former CEO of Microsoft: $113 billion

— Larry Page, co-founder of Google: $112 billion

— Warren Buffett, investor: $111 billion

— Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google: $106 billion

— Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook: $92.3 billion

— Carlos Slim, investor: $90.3 billion

— Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, heir to the L’Oréal fortune and company board member: $87.2 billion

— Mukesh Ambani, chair of energy group Reliance Industries: $83.7 billion

— Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex fashion group: $67.1 billion

— Jim Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune: $66.6 billion

— Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune: $64.9 billion

— Alice Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune: $63.8 billion

— Gautam Adani, founder and chair of Adani Group conglomerate: $63.4 billion

— Jacqueline Mars, heir to and co-owner of candy maker Mars: $61.7 billion

— John Mars, heir to and chair of Mars: $61.7 billion

— Zhong Shanshan, founder and chair of bottled water company Nongfu Spring: $61.6 billion

— Julia Flesher Koch and family, heirs of businessman David Koch: $60.6 billion

— Charles Koch, CEO of industrial conglomerate Koch Industries: $60.4 billion

— Michael Dell, CEO and chair of Dell Technologies: $53.4 billion

— Alain Wertheimer, co-owner and chair of Chanel: $45.9 billion

— Gérard Wertheimer, co-owner of Chanel: $45.9 billion

— Giovanni Ferrero, executive chair of chocolate and confectionery company Ferrero Group, and family: $43.6 billion

— Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of technology company ByteDance: $42.3 billion

— Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, and family: $41.5 billion

— Klaus-Michael Kühne, honorary chair and majority owner of transport company Kuehne+Nagel: $40.9 billion

— François Pinault, founder of luxury group Kering: $39.6 billion

