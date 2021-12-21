38 arrested during 'Operation Grinch' campaign targeting fugitives charged with burglary and theft

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office took part recently in a campaign called "Operation Grinch."

"Operation Grinch," a campaign targeting fugitives wanted on warrants charging them with burglary and theft, recently brought about the arrests in Shawnee County of 38 people on 53 outstanding warrants, said Sheriff Brian C. Hill.

The sheriff's office and the Topeka Police Department teamed up between Dec. 12 and 18 to carry out the operation, which was named after the Grinch, the fictional main character in Dr. Seuss' children's story "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

Deputies and officers involved with Operation Grinch made arrests on 20 Shawnee County felony warrants, 24 Shawnee County misdemeanor warrants and nine Topeka Municipal Court municipal warrants, Hill said.

“Operation Grinch is a continued proactive approach aimed at keeping our community safe for our citizens during the holidays,” he said. “The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will continue these enforcement efforts in order to ensure that our community remains safe.”

Hill added that the sheriff's office this year saw fewer building and residential burglaries between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 than in the two previous years.

The sheriff's office recorded seven burglaries and thefts from buildings during that time period this year, compared to 24 during that time period in 2020 and 26 in 2019, Hill said.

The sheriff's office recorded 18 burglaries and thefts from vehicles between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 this year, compared to 33 during that time period in 2020 and 44 in 2019, he said.

