38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn't let migrants out

1
FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and MORGAN LEE
·5 min read

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — When smoke began billowing out of a migrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Venezuelan migrant Viangly Infante Padrón was terrified because she knew her husband was still inside.

The father of her three children had been picked up by immigration agents earlier in the day, part of a recent crackdown that netted 67 other migrants, many of whom were asking for handouts or washing car windows at stoplights in this city across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas.

In moments of shock and horror, Infante Padrón recounted how she saw immigration agents rush out of the building after fire started late Monday. Later came the migrants’ bodies carried out on stretchers, wrapped in foil blankets. The toll: 38 dead in all and 28 seriously injured, victims of a blaze apparently set in protest by the detainees themselves.

“I was desperate because I saw a dead body, a body, a body, and I didn’t see him anywhere,” Infante Padrón said of her husband, Eduard Caraballo López, who in the end survived with only light injuries, perhaps because he was scheduled for release and was near a door.

But what she saw in those first minutes has become the center of a question much of Mexico is asking itself: Why didn't authorities attempt to release the men — almost all from Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela and El Salvador — before smoke filled the room and killed so many?

“There was smoke everywhere. The ones they let out were the women, and those (employees) with immigration,” Infante Padrón said. “The men, they never took them out until the firefighters arrived.”

“They alone had the key,” Infante Padrón said. “The responsibility was theirs to open the bar doors and save those lives, regardless of whether there were detainees, regardless of whether they would run away, regardless of everything that happened. They had to save those lives.”

Immigration authorities said they released 15 women when the fire broke out, but have not explained why no men were released.

Surveillance video leaked Tuesday shows migrants, reportedly fearing they were about to be moved, placing foam mattresses against the bars of their detention cell and setting them on fire.

In the video, later confirmed by the government, two people dressed as guards rush into the camera frame, and at least one migrant appears by the metal gate on the other side. But the guards don't appear to make any effort to open the cell doors and instead hurry away as billowing clouds of smoke fill the structure within seconds.

“What humanity do we have in our lives? What humanity have we built? Death, death, death,” thundered Bishop Mons. José Guadalupe Torres Campos at a Mass in memory of the migrants.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute, which ran the facility, said it was cooperating in the investigation. Guatemala has already said that many of the victims were its citizens, but full identification of the dead and injured remains incomplete.

U.S. authorities have offered to help treat some of the 28 victims in critical or serious condition, most apparently from smoke inhalation.

For many, it the tragedy was the foreseeable result of a long series of decisions made by leaders in places like Venezuela and Central America, by immigration policymakers in Mexico and the United States, right down to residents in Ciudad Juarez complaining about the number of migrants asking for handouts at street corners.

“You could see it coming,” more than 30 migrant shelters and other advocacy organizations said in statement Tuesday. “Mexico’s immigration policy kills.”

Those same advocacy organizations published an open letter March 9 that complained of a criminalization of migrants and asylum seekers in Ciudad Juarez. It accused authorities of abusing migrants and using excessive force in rounding them up, including complaints that municipal police questioned people in the street about their immigration status without cause.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered sympathy Tuesday, but held out little hope of change.

He said the fire was started by migrants in protest after learning they would be deported or moved.

“They never imagined that this would cause this terrible misfortune,” López Obrador said.

Immigration activist Irineo Mujica said the migrants feared being sent back, not necessarily to their home countries, but to southern Mexico, where they would have to cross the country all over again.

“When people reach the north, it’s like a ping-pong game — they send them back down south,” Mujica said.

“We had said that with the number of people they were sending, the sheer number of people was creating a ticking time bomb," Mujica said. "Today that time bomb exploded.”

The migrants were stuck in Ciudad Jaurez because U.S. immigration policies don’t allow them to cross the border to file asylum claims. But they were rounded up because Ciudad Juarez residents were tired of migrants blocking border crossings or asking for money.

The high level of frustration in Ciudad Juarez was evident earlier this month when hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants tried to force their way across one of the international bridges to El Paso, acting on false rumors that the United States would allow them to enter the country. U.S. authorities blocked their attempts.

After that, Ciudad Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuellar started campaigning to inform migrants there was room in shelters and no need to beg in the streets. He urged residents not to give money to them and said authorities would remove them from intersections where it was dangerous to beg and residents saw it as a nuisance.

For the migrants, the fire is another tragedy on a long trail of tears.

About 100 migrants gathered Tuesday outside the immigration facility’s doors to demand information about relatives. In many cases, they asked the same question Mexico is asking itself.

Katiuska Márquez, a 23-year-old Venezuelan woman with her two children, ages 2 and 4, was seeking her half-brother, Orlando Maldonado, who had been traveling with her.

“We want to know if he is alive or if he’s dead,” she said. She wondered how all the guards who were inside made it out alive and only the migrants died. “How could they not get them out?”

___

Verza reported from Mexico City. Associated Press videojournalist Alicia Fernández and writers Guadalupe Peñuelas in Ciudad Juarez, Mark Stevenson in Mexico City, Sonia Pérez D. in Guatemala City and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 38

    After migrants in northern Mexico placed mattresses against the bars of their detention cell and set them on fire, guards quickly walked away and made no apparent attempt to release the men before smoke filled the room and killed 38 men, surveillance video showed Tuesday. Hours after the fire broke out late Monday, rows of bodies were laid out under shimmery silver sheets outside the immigration detention facility in Ciudad Juarez, which is across the U.S. border from El Paso, Texas, and a major crossing point for migrants. Authorities originally reported 40 dead, but later said some may have been counted twice in the confusion.

  • Column: Newsom denies the obvious: California is no longer in drought

    Another drought will emerge soon enough in California. But right now, the biggest threat this spring is flooding.

  • Russian whose daughter drew anti-war picture gets two years jail but flees

    (Reuters) -A Russian who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in a penal colony on charges of discrediting the armed forces. But the whereabouts of the convicted man, Alexei Moskalyov, were unclear. The court said in an official posting on VKontakte, similar to Facebook, that he had fled from house arrest.

  • From Fragrant Magnolias To Colorful Plumerias, A Guide To Flowering Trees In Florida

    How to choose the best flowering trees for your Florida landscape.

  • Football rumours: Manchester United plot £80m bid for Harry Kane

    Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel eyes Mason Mount reunion at Bayern Munich.

  • Actor Richard Gere climbs Capitol Hill, joins Democrats and Republicans in condemning China's abuse of Tibet

    Actor Richard Gere joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to condemn the Chinese Communist Party's treatment of the people of Tibet.

  • Dundee zoo 'heartbroken' after wolf pack euthanised

    Dundee's Camperdown Wildlife Centre put down four of its wolves after the death of their pack leader.

  • U.S. FDIC tells Signature Bank's crypto clients to close accounts by April 5

    The deposits in question were not part of a rescue deal arranged with Flagstar Bank, a unit of New York Community Bancorp, earlier this month. "Flagstar's bid did not include about $4 billion in deposits related to Signature's digital-asset business," an FDIC spokesperson said.

  • India's warm weather plans can't take the heat, report says

    With temperatures set to soar next month, Indian authorities need more resources and better preparation to deal with searing heat particularly for the most vulnerable communities around the country, a New Delhi-based think tank said. Analyzing 37 regional and federal heat action plans, the Centre for Policy Research found this week that the plans are not updated regularly, don’t have separate budgets in most cases, have no legal support to implement them and the most vulnerable populations in any given region are not identified in the plans. Heat plans started springing up around the nation after blistering heat waves surpassing 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2010 killed over 800 people in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

  • ‘Extremist’ minister to get ‘personal militia’, Israeli ex-police chief warns

    Israel’s extreme-Right police minister will be given a “personal, political militia” as a reward for backing the prime minister’s decision to pause his controversial legal overhaul, a former police chief has warned.

  • New Assignments: Cowboys issue storied jersey number to CB Stephon Gilmore

    Gilmore and Brandin Cooks were among those given new numbers Monday; the jersey assignments give clues as to who may not be coming back. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • What Bank Jitters and Bond Yields Say About the Likelihood of Recession

    One thing that is clear is that financial conditions are tightening. That will act as a brake on the economy and help the Federal Reserve bring inflation to heel.

  • Takeaways from AP's interview with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

    A team of journalists from The Associated Press spent two days traveling by train with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visited the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, which still faces regular shelling from Russian forces, and northern towns in the Sumy region that were liberated shortly after the war began a year ago. The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began. Here are some takeaways from an interview with Zelenskyy as he returned to Kyiv late Tuesday.

  • UN hears Africa, its Sahel region, are new terrorism targets

    African nations called on the world Tuesday to pay attention to how terrorism targeted their continent, particularly its Sahel region, telling the United Nations Security Council that Africans made up nearly half the world's terror attack victims. Using his country's bully pulpit as Security Council chair for March, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi told the council that “though terrorism is a global threat, the situation in Africa remains more critical.” One global terrorism index shows that 48% of terror victims last year were African, Nyusi said, “and the Sahel region is the new epicenter of terrorist attacks.”

  • Seahawks safety Jamal Adams ‘pushing it’ to be ready by start of season

    Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is working hard to return from his torn quadriceps tendon in order to be ready by the start of the 2023 season.

  • Aniston and Sandler premiere 'Murder Mystery 2' in LA

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston signed autographs and posed with fans at the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix action comedy "Murder Mystery 2." (March 28)

  • Brooke Shields says ex Andre Agassi 'smashed all his trophies' after her 'Friends' appearance

    Brooke Shields opened up about her time guest-starring on "Friends" in 1996, and the extreme reaction her boyfriend at the time, Andre Agassi, had because of the taping.

  • Four Billion of US Remittances to Mexico Could Be Linked to Crime

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly 8% of the record $58 billion that Mexicans mainly living in the US sent home last year appear to be linked to illegal activities, including money laundering, according to a new report by a Mexico-based data think tank.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpRemittances to Me

  • Manhattan grand jury will not meet on Trump case for the rest of the week: sources

    The grand jury hearing evidence in the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into former President Donald Trump will not sit on the case again for the rest of the week, multiple sources told Fox News Tuesday.