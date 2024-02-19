38 hepatitis A vaccines administered at UND following restaurant employee's confirmed case

Feb. 18—GRAND FORKS — Two days after a case of hepatitis A was confirmed in Grand Forks, 38 vaccine doses were administered at a free event on the UND campus. In light of

the reported case

, contracted by a UND Memorial Union restaurant employee, a Grand Forks Public Health epidemiologist is encouraging others in the community to confirm their vaccination status.

"Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable illness," Shawn McBride said Sunday, Feb. 18. "If you're not sure if you've ever received a vaccine for heptatitis A, check your records and — if you're interested — consult with your health care provider about getting vaccinated."

In 2006, the hepatitis A vaccine became routinely administered to children; those who were already out of the pediatric age group by that time are less likely to have received it.

"It's something people don't encounter," McBride said. "They might not be aware that they didn't get it."

The disease itself is very uncommon, he said. The North Dakota Health and Human Services

disease report dashboard

says that, as of Feb. 2, there were zero cases in the state.

In 2023, there was one hepatitis A case reported in North Dakota. Prior to that, there were two in 2022, one in 2021, one in 2020 and four in 2019.

The highest number of cases since 2000 is nine, which occurred in 2013.

In approximately 10 years as a field epidemologist investigating diseases, McBride said he's only encountered maybe one other case of hepatitis A in Grand Forks County.

The person who most recently contracted hepatitis A is suspected to have picked it up from outside of the state. For those who plan to travel — especially outside of the country — hepatitis A vaccination is strongly recommended, McBride said.

The disease is most commonly transmitted through the fecal-oral route; the virus is shed through fecal matter and, after someone with the virus uses the bathroom, they may contaminate their hands or other surfaces. The person who has hepatitis A is an employee at the UND Chick-fil-A, which means it's possible they transferred the virus to customers or coworkers.

"Food is a primary concern," McBride said.

In light of the recent case, GFPH hosted its free hepatitis A vaccine event on the UND campus Sunday afternoon.

The 38 doses of the hepatitis A vaccine were administered as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which must be done within 14 days of exposure to be an effective preventative measure.

North Dakota Health and Human Services reported potential exposure dates from Jan. 15-17, Jan. 22-24 and 26, as well as Feb. 4, 6 and 7. For those who may have been exposed to the virus on Feb. 4, Sunday was their last chance to meet that 14-day window, McBride said.

"The other dates where we would encourage people to get PEP (are) the sixth and seventh," he said.

People exposed on those days were welcome to attend Sunday's event, but can also seek vaccinations at Grand Forks Public Health — or from a personal medical provider — in the coming days. Two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered six months apart.

More than 60 people attended Sunday's event. People asked questions about exposure, sought assistance with accessing their vaccine records and talked with GFPH about other related concerns. Many did not require a dose, though, or were not eligible to receive one.

The Chick-fil-A employee is suspected to have contracted the virus while outside North Dakota. As of Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18, there were no additional cases reported.

Hepatitis A symptoms include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, pale stool and jaundice. Anyone who suspects they may have the virus is encouraged to follow up with a medical provider, who would be able to administer tests and determine whether the individual has contracted hepatitis A.