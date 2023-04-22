Here Are 38 Of The Most Memorable (And Sometimes Embarrassing) Coachella Celeb Looks, And I'm Curious If You Like Them Or Not
The giant sunflower prop Vanessa Hudgens had in 2014 belongs in a museum.
The giant sunflower prop Vanessa Hudgens had in 2014 belongs in a museum.
Gearing up for prom? Try these trendy looks from the red carpet using makeup from Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay, YSL, Fenty Beauty and more.
Faking being well-rested has never been easier.
In week seven, host Jennifer Nettles brings the four farmers and their remaining ladies together for a barn dance in Tallahassee, FL., where at the end of it, each farmer chooses a woman to go on a solo date with. The stakes get higher as the clock continues to tick and the guys and gals decide who's making serious connections with whom. One farmer is still dealing with the surprising departure last week of a woman on his farm, and another's remaining ladies question the motives their farmer had
We explain why marijuana smokers honor their favorite herb on April 20th.
The group has been trying their luck since they were coworkers in 2000, Idaho Lottery officials said.
There are many myths about seasonal allergies and the headaches caused by them could be worse than the pollen count outside.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared a bank account as young actors — and after their "Good Will Hunting" break, blew it all, Affleck said.
"The fact that you were so calm shows how messed up society is."
The actress, now 94, tells PEOPLE about eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, who died a recluse in 1976
Dan Bongino, one of the most right-leaning hosts in the Fox News stable, is leaving the network after the Fox Corp.-backed outlet and he could not come to terms on a new contract. “Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” Bongino said on his podcast Thursday. […]
This includes a new look at Henry Cavill's Superman
The previously unseen photo was taken in the summer of 2022.
Princess Catherine 'didn't want to have any regrets' - but Meghan struggled with the idea
If it weren’t for Star-Lord’s fury, the Avengers might have defeated Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War, preventing the Blip. That’s a popular theory about … The post Star-Lord fesses up to Infinity War mistake in hilarious Guardians Vol. 3 scene appeared first on BGR.
The interior hasn’t changed much since the legendary news broadcaster died in late 2022.
Amid Jamie Foxx's recent health scare, his friend Martin Lawrence shared an update on the actor's condition. Read the Bad Boys alum's touching words.
Meghan Markle will have a "low-key party at home" to celebrate her son's birthday.
“Because of her I’m going to have a better quality of life,” Applegate said of her pal and “Sweetest Thing” co-star.
The 'Gossip Girl' alum wore her go-to sweatpants and sneakers for the low-key outing.
Twitter's owner was mocked as a "billionaire manchild" over his blue check mark move that also targeted actor William Shatner.