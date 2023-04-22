Here Are 38 Of The Most Memorable (And Sometimes Embarrassing) Coachella Celeb Looks, And I'm Curious If You Like Them Or Not

Internet Video Archive

In week seven, host Jennifer Nettles brings the four farmers and their remaining ladies together for a barn dance in Tallahassee, FL., where at the end of it, each farmer chooses a woman to go on a solo date with. The stakes get higher as the clock continues to tick and the guys and gals decide who's making serious connections with whom. One farmer is still dealing with the surprising departure last week of a woman on his farm, and another's remaining ladies question the motives their farmer had