38-year-old arrested for alleged sex crimes with a 16-year-old, Merced police say

A Merced man was in jail Friday after he was accused of having sex with a minor.

Merced police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Jess Burris.

Detectives investigated after receiving reports of Burris’ alleged sex crimes with a 16-year-old that occurred several times over the past year.

Burris was booked into Merced County jail on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and/or oral copulation with a person under 18.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Alicia Gorman at 209-388-7715 or by email at GormanA@CityofMerced.org or can remain anonymous by calling 209-385-4725. The case number is 23-13842.