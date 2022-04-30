38-year-old Battle Creek man injured in Friday shooting; investigation ongoing

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 38-year-old Battle Creek man Friday.

Battle Creek police were called to the first block of West Goguac Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday for a report that someone was shot.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said, and was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting was the result of a dispute. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 38-year-old Battle Creek man injured in Friday shooting