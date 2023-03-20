38-year old Highland man charged with death of 3-month-old infant son

A Highland man is facing murder charges in the death of his 3-month-old infant.

Highland police and EMS responded to 19 Cardinal Lane after a 911 call at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, reporting the baby was not breathing.

Jameson Shires, who was born Nov. 25, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and then transferred via helicopter to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where the child was pronounced dead that evening.

Highland police issued a statement that the injuries causing the child’s death were “non-accidental.” On Thursday, March 16, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged Dustin Shires, 38, of Highland with two counts of first-degree murder.

The charging documents filed in Madison County Circuit Court allege Shires “caused injuries to (Jameson’s) chest and head.” No further details were immediately available.

“The death of any child is heartbreaking. Child deaths that are caused by the actions of a parent are unfathomable,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement. “I commend the investigators and prosecutors who have worked tirelessly on this case for three very difficult days.”

Shires is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail set by Madison County Associate Judge Amy Maher. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

The investigation included the Highland Police Department, Southern Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office.