Knoxville police have identified 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield, of Knoxville, as the victim of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in the Park City neighborhood of Knoxville.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Knoxville police officers were told a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound had arrived at the UT Medical Center via a personal vehicle. Whitfield was pronounced dead, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

The investigation revealed that a car of undetermined make and model drove past a home on the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue and fired multiple shots at the house, striking Whitfield. Multiple witnesses have been interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators, but no suspects have been arrested or charged, the release stated.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 38-year-old Knoxville man killed in weekend drive-by shooting