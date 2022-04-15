38-year-old Lebanon man in custody after a report of shots fired Thursday, police say

A 38-year-old Lebanon man is in custody after police officers were dispatched Thursday afternoon for a shooting investigation in the city.

Lebanon City Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 5th and Chestnut streets on a report of an argument that included shots fired. Officers learned about a suspect vehicle, which had fled from the scene.

The vehicle and its occupants were located traveling on the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police learned the occupants were involved in a physical altercation with another male minutes before the gun shots were fired.

No one was injured during the incident, according to Police Chief Todd Briener.

"Police allege Joseph Mora Jr., a 38-year-old Lebanon resident, was a participant in the initial altercation," officials said in a news release "Police allege he returned to find the victim walking in the area of 5th and Chestnut Streets."

Mora then exited the vehicle and fired his gun twice into the air, according to officials. The handgun was recovered, and police say all parties involved were known to each other.

Police have charged Mora with Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Discharging a Firearm Within the City Limits.

Mora was arraigned before District Judge John Ditzler and was incarcerated at Lebanon County Correctional Facility Thursday night after not being able to pay a $50,000 bail.

Mora is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Maria Dissinger on Thursday, April 21.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 6611.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon man in custody after report of shots fired, police say