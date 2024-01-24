38-year-old man arrested near Tacoma for alleged Spokane Valley murder

Jan. 23—A 38-year-old man arrested over the weekend in Western Washington has been linked to the shooting and killing of 40-year-old Deshaun Crawford nearly a year ago in Spokane Valley.

Puyallup police arrested Darell Harris on a warrant for suspected second-degree murder Saturday, according to the Pierce County Corrections Booking website.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fennessy issued a warrant for Harris' arrest, according to court documents filed Dec. 22.

Deputies responded Feb. 8 to a manufactured home at 4306 E. Second Ave. for a reported shooting, according to court documents.

There, they found Crawford dead inside the home.

Witnesses told police they observed Harris with a gun and heard several gunshots ring out inside the home. Harris and two others then left the scene in a blue Ford Expedition and arrived at a Spokane apartment.

Harris purchased new clothes from an occupant at the apartment, potentially because Harris had evidence like blood or gunshot residue on his clothing, police said in documents.

Harris also faces possession of a stolen firearm, driving while intoxicated and false statement to a public servant charges in which Puyallup police is the charging agency, according to the Pierce County Corrections website.

Harris is being held in the Pierce County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.